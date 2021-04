Colts Draft 2021: Best Available Day 2 Options

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time since 2018, the Colts made a first-round pick on Thursday night, drafting Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with the No. 21 overall pick.

For Chris Ballard and the Colts' brain trust, drafting Paye was an "easy" decision. But there were plenty of seemingly less-than-easy moves across Day 1 of the NFL Draft: The Chicago Bears traded up nine spots to grab Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, the Jets traded up from No. 23 to No. 14 to draft USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and a number of teams thought to possibly be interested in trading up or down stood pat by the end of the night.

It all made for a gripping first night of action. But as the league's focus shifts to Rounds 2 and 3 Friday night, here's a look at some of the best players still on the board as the Colts eye their next pick at No. 54 overall.

(The Colts' third-round selection was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz trade).

Each of these players were rated in the top 75 by all four of these prominent draft analysts:

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

TCU S Trevon Moehrig

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 16

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 43

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 31

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 34

North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 25

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 41

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 33

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 32

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 26

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 35

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 62

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 31

Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 29

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 29

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 38

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 37

Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 30

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 16

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 18

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 16

Missouri LB Nick Bolton

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 34

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 39

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 40

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 48

Michigan OT/OG Jalen Mayfield

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 35

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 53

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 72

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 61

Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 36

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 24

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 41

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 28

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 37

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 74

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 67

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 69

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 39

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 42

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 57

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 54

Alabama iOL Landon Dickerson

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 40

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 21

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 26

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 26

Alabama DT Christian Barmore

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 43

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 20

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 24

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 23

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 46

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 56

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 35

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 70

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 47

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 49

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 30

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 43

LSU WR Terrance Marshall Jr.

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 48

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 48

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 55

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 36

Oregon S Jevon Holland

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 49

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 65

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 37

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 59

Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 51

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 52

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 46

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 55

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 53

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 36

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 29

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 38

Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham Jr.

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 54

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 44

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 59

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 30

UCF CB Aaron Robinson

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 55

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 61

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 48

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 51

Washington CB Elijah Molden

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 60

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 45

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 44

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 49

Texas OT Sam Cosmi

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 61

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 38

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 36

Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 50

Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 70

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 50

Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 46