Colts Draft 2021: Why Chris Ballard, Colts Drafted Kwity Paye With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts were thrilled with how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft fell to them with the 21st overall pick on Thursday, and used that selection to snag Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. 

Apr 30, 2021 at 01:45 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — There was an easy play when the Colts went on the clock with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night. With an emphasis on the word easy. 

"I've made some pretty easy picks where you just knew, when you pulled the card it was an easy pull," general manager Chris Ballard said. "And pulling the card of Kwity Paye was very easy."

But why was drafting Paye, the 6-foot-3, 261 pound defensive end from Michigan, such a straightforward call for Ballard and the Colts? Here's what we learned about the pick and the process that led the Colts to Paye, and Paye to the Colts, on Thursday. 

1. The Colts loved more than Paye's tape.

First and foremost, Paye was someone who "pops" off the tape, Ballard said. That's the first criteria that gets any first-round pick high atop a team's draft board. 

But there's more to Paye than a standout all-22 reel. He was a team captain at Michigan in 2020 and is widely regarded for possession a strong, determined work ethic — just the kind of player who the Colts expect will smoothly assimilate into the culture in place in Indianapolis. 

"It's easy to draft talent. That's not hard to do," Ballard said. "But to draft talent with character, that's difficult. That doesn't always come together. And we've been really fortunate around here to be able to do it as part of who we are and what we look for, and our scouts do a tremendous job vetting each and every player and we have a very strict criteria of what we're looking for." 

Paye said that work ethic is the product of watching his mom work so hard to support him and his brother. Paye's mother, Agnes, was a refugee of the first Liberian civil war who fled to Sierra Leone, where she gave birth to Paye's brother, Komotay Koffie; she later fled to Guinea, where Paye was born. The family then moved to Rhode Island, where Paye picked up football. 

"What his backstory tells you is this kid, he's got some survival skills and when it gets hard in this league, he's going to be able to handle it," Ballard said. "This is a hard league. It's hard and you're going to fail. Players are going to fail. You're going to have some bad moments and you gotta have something in side of you that allows you to push through it."

"I think it's one of the really good things that our scouts are able to do is to find those type of players, from Quenton (Nelson) to Braden (Smith) to Darius (Leonard), you can go down the list of guys who, they might not have had the first start to their careers (be) great. But they just kept battling and they have a confidence level that they're going to be good players in this league. And I think Kwity has that."

2. Paye adds another brick to what the Colts are building on defense.

Ballard said he keeps these words from Rod Marinelli, who was the Bears' defensive coordinator when Ballard was Chicago's director of pro scouting in 2012, in mind: "The star of the defense is the defense."

Paye's impressive individual profile is one thing. But how he fits on a defense with an established, impressive roster including Leonard, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Bobby Okereke, Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore, Julian Blackmon and plenty others? That's another thing. 

"When you continue to drop talent that plays with the effort that we want to play with," Ballard said, "you're just going to continue to ascend."

Ballard, too, said he already heard from a number of players on the Colts' defense who were fired up about picking Paye. 

"He already plays the way we want to play," Ballard said. "He's gonna fit in pretty quickly."

3. It was much more about the player than it was the need.

Most draft analysts predicted the Colts would use their first round pick on a defensive end or offensive tackle, two positions largely considered needs for this team. Paye, then, does fit a "need," but also doesn't play the other spot considered a "need" here. 

Paye was the best player on the Colts' board when they went on the clock. So there was no need-based tiebreaker necessary. 

"When you force something, you usually create two holes and you can't do that in the draft," Ballard said. "You have to take what you think is the best player at the time. If it's even, then sure, we'll take the need. 

"But we didn't think it was even. We thought we thought we acquired a player that has got some unique talent and the character to match."

4. Drafting Paye made more sense than trading down.

One last thing here.

"We had a trade offer," Ballard said. "It wasn't enough to pass the player we were going to take. It just wasn't enough value for us to say let's move and pass a player that we think very highly of that fits our culture and fits what we want to do."

So for the first time since Ballard's first draft with the Colts, he kept his first round pick where it was. That meant landing Paye. 

And, again, getting a player he and the team so thoroughly believe in was an easy call. 

"When you get (a player) that's got a unique skillset with character," Ballard said, "man, that's a beautiful thing."

First Look: Kwity Paye Selected 21th Overall By Colts

The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

kwity_photo_player_gallery_1920x1080 copy
1 / 27
Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye poses for a portrait Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Phoenix. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
2 / 27

Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye poses for a portrait Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Phoenix. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2021
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) plays against Army in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) plays against Army in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.
4 / 27

The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has been good, not great, under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye said the 19th-ranked team is under the radar and the Wolverines have taken a lot of punches from people, criticizing the relatively underwhelming state of the program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
5 / 27

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has been good, not great, under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye said the 19th-ranked team is under the radar and the Wolverines have taken a lot of punches from people, criticizing the relatively underwhelming state of the program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
michigan_paye_kwity_1
6 / 27
Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox
Michigan Football falls to Penn State, 17-27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on November 28, 2020.
7 / 27

Michigan Football falls to Penn State, 17-27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on November 28, 2020.

ROGER_HART/©2020 Michigan Photography
The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft
8 / 27

The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft

Ted Gangi/©2020 Michigan Photography
Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.
9 / 27

Michigan Football falls to Michigan State, 27-24, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 31, 2020.

ROGER_HART/©2020 Michigan Photography
The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft
10 / 27

The Colts selected Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with their first pick (Round 1, 21st Overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft

Jim Young/AP
Michigan's Kwity Paye, top, tackles Northwestern's Clayton Thorson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
11 / 27

Michigan's Kwity Paye, top, tackles Northwestern's Clayton Thorson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Jim Young/AP
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19), linebacker Josh Uche (6), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) play against Army in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
12 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19), linebacker Josh Uche (6), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (2) play against Army in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
13 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
14 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
15 / 27

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 27

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The University of Michigan football team defeats Iowa, 10-3, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 5, 2019.
17 / 27

The University of Michigan football team defeats Iowa, 10-3, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on October 5, 2019.

Austin Thomason/©2019 Michigan Photography
The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.
18 / 27

The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
kwity paye oee
19 / 27
© Michigan Photography
The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.
20 / 27

The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.
21 / 27

The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.

Eric Bronson/©2019 Michigan Photography
Michigan football beats Michigan State, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019.
22 / 27

Michigan football beats Michigan State, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019.

Austin Thomason/Michigan Photography
The University of Michigan football team hosts Middle Tennessee State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on August 31, 2019.
23 / 27

The University of Michigan football team hosts Middle Tennessee State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on August 31, 2019.

©2019 Michigan Photography
The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.
24 / 27

The University of Michigan football team plays the University of Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 23, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.
25 / 27

The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.

©2019 Michigan Photography
Paye onoknoknkookccaaee
26 / 27
© Michigan Photography
michigan_paye_kwity_1
27 / 27
© Michigan Photography
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Kwity Paye: 'I Was Blessed To Be Picked By The Colts'

The undisputed feel-good story of the 2021 NFL Draft, Kwity Paye is now the newest member of the Indianapolis Colts, who selected the Michigan defensive end with their first-round (21st-overall) pick on Thursday night. What all does Paye bring to the table for the Indy defense?
news

Colts Select Defensive End Kwity Paye With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts added to their pass rush in using the 21st overall pick on Michigan's Kwity Paye. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Live Blog

The 2021 NFL Draft is underway. Keep it locked here for updates and analysis all weekend long. 
news

Experts' Choice: Who Will Colts Pick In 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round kicking off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. We take one final look back at what a number of experts believe the Colts will do with the No. 21 overall pick. 
news

Draft Games Available Now In 'Colts Arcade'

Three NFL Draft focused games are a part of the new 'Colts Arcade' in the Colts Mobile App. Download for free from the App Store and Google Play.
news

2021 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Preview

The 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colts hold the No. 21 overall selection as well as five other picks. Here's everything you need to know for the next three days. 
news

How To Watch, Stream And Listen To The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 29-May 1. 
news

Colts Mailbag: All Your Questions About The 2021 NFL Draft, Answered

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the upcoming NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m.
news

Colts Release Schedule For 2021 NFL Draft Fan Events

The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place April 29–May 1 in Cleveland.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Safety

With the NFL Draft starting Thursday, our position preview series looks at one final position group on defense: Safety. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 26

Who do draft experts have the Colts picking when the NFL Draft begins Thursday night? Check out the picks in the final edition of Mock Draft Monday before the 2021 NFL Draft. 
2021 Schedule Release is May 12

2021 Schedule Release is May 12

The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.

Join our priority list today to be notified when tickets go on sale for all home matchups this season, or skip the line and lock in every game with a Colts season ticket membership.

JOIN THE PRIORITY LIST SEASON TICKETS
Advertising