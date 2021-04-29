Experts' Choice: Who Will Colts Pick In 2021 NFL Draft?

Months of speculation and subterfuge have brought us, finally, to this point. The NFL Draft starts tonight at 8 p.m. when the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock.

The Colts traded their 2020 first round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and two years ago traded out of the first round with Washington for two second round picks.

So entering tonight, the last time the Colts picked in the first round was 2018, when they selected Quenton Nelson (who, by the way, had his fifth-year option exercised on Wednesday).