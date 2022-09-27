Colts TE Jelani Woods Nominated For Rookie Of The Week For Week 3

Colts tight end Jelani Woods on Tuesday was nominated for the NFL Rookie Of The Week for Week 3. You can vote for Woods to receive the award by clicking here.

Woods caught two touchdowns, including the game-winner with under 30 seconds left, in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Those touchdowns were the first catches for the 2022 third-round pick (No. 72 overall).

Woods became the 43rd rookie tight end in NFL history to have two touchdown receptions in a single game, and he became the first Colts rookie tight end to accomplish that feat since Hall of Famer John Mackey in 1963.