Colts TE Jelani Woods Nominated For Rookie Of The Week For Week 3

Woods caught two touchdowns, including the game-winner, in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

Sep 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts tight end Jelani Woods on Tuesday was nominated for the NFL Rookie Of The Week for Week 3. You can vote for Woods to receive the award by clicking here.

Woods caught two touchdowns, including the game-winner with under 30 seconds left, in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Those touchdowns were the first catches for the 2022 third-round pick (No. 72 overall).

Woods became the 43rd rookie tight end in NFL history to have two touchdown receptions in a single game, and he became the first Colts rookie tight end to accomplish that feat since Hall of Famer John Mackey in 1963.

Along with Woods, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce and Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre were nominated this week. The Week 3 Rookie of the Week will be announced on Thursday.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 4 AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

news

'Gus Did A Great Job:' How Colts Shut Down Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Offense In Home Opener Win

The Colts held the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs offense to 17 points with a sound, well-executed defensive gameplan.

news

With Clear Mind, Alec Pierce Shows Off Potential For Colts' Offense

After going without a catch in his NFL debut, and then missing last week's game due to a concussion, Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce returned to the lineup Sunday and was a major contributor in Indy's big win over the Kansas City Chiefs, logging his first three career receptions.

news

Special Teams Come Up 'Huge' for Colts in First Win of 2022

When it came to the special teams units, the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday both made big plays and forced the Kansas City Chiefs into a few key blunders, contributing in a big way to the Colts' first victory of the 2022 season.

news

Jelani Woods' Mindset Heading Into Game-Winner? 'Just Make A Play'

Jelani Woods made his first two NFL receptions count in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling touchdowns on both catches, including the game-winning grab, in the Indianapolis Colts' 20-17 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Defeat Chiefs, 20-17

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, to earn their first victory of the season Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

With Stifling Run Defense, Colts See Strong Foundation Being Built Under Gus Bradley

The Colts enter Week 3 second in the NFL in yards per rush allowed (2.7).

news

7 Colts Greats Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a nominee in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne was a finalist and defensive end Robert Mathis was a semifinalist last year.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

news

Matt Ryan 'Good' After Rolling Up Hand Late Against Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said he's feeling "good" after appearing to roll up his right throwing arm/hand late in Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

The Colts fell, 24-0, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising