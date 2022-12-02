Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The Colts' focus on mental health, tragically, became personal and even more important for Woods in mid-November.

Late on Sunday, Nov. 13, a shooting occurred on the University of Virginia campus. Woods, who had stayed close with his former UVA teammates after being drafted, eventually learned the names of the victims who died in the attack: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.

All three were football players; Woods was close with each of them.

Woods, who had injured his shoulder the day before in the Colts' win over the Las Vegas Raiders, was on his way into the team's facility when Director of Player Engagement David Thornton called him. Thornton asked if he knew the players who died. Woods said he did, Thornton told him to come see him as soon as he got in.

"As soon as I pulled up, (Thornton) was in the hallway, I broke down crying," Woods said. "Went into his office and I just let it out."

Woods said he felt comfortable expressing his emotions, and supported in addressing his mental health, because of the Colts' organization-wide emphasis on mental health.

"They demonstrate (their commitment), and in all the resources they got me and everything like that to help with the whole situation and to try to hone in on the most important part of it, of trying to celebrate them and find the happiness within the whole situation," Woods said. "You can definitely tell they apply what they preach, and that's something special that everybody might not have, but the Colts do a good job in that."

Linebacker Zaire Franklin offered some advice to Woods, too: "He shot me straight with it," Woods said. "Like, man, don't let it — don't try to put it aside. Deal with it." That only reinforced the Colts' culture of treating mental health as health to Woods.

Instead of pushing through in the middle of a season – and while getting treatment for his physical injury – Woods had the space to acknowledge where he was with his mental health and use the resources available to him. And with the support of the Colts behind him, Woods is doing what he can to support his former Virginia teammates as they navigate the pain and trauma of losing friends and teammates in a mass shooting.

"Running from it really won't save you," Franklin said. "I think he's done a great job of taking that time to himself. He's still in that journey. It only happened a couple of weeks ago. I know in the NFL, it seems like our lives change every week because the story changes every week. But tragic loss where someone's taken from you is an extremely tough situation. I know our organization does a lot of great work with Kicking The Stigma and creating conversation around mental health is extremely necessary."

So when Woods takes the field on Sunday night against the Cowboys, in primetime, he'll be supporting Kicking The Stigma – a cause that's supported him.