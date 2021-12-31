Colts Activate S Jahleel Addae, RB Marlon Mack From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts on Friday activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 31-year-old Addae started against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 and recorded six tackles in the Colts' 22-16 win. He also chased down quarterback Kyler Murray in the end zone to force a safety after an aborted snap.

Mack has appeared in six games for the Colts this season and has 101 yards on 28 carries.

Addae and Mack join a number of Colts players to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Right guard Mark Glowinski, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green (practice squad) were activated on Wednesday, while linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis were activated on Thursday.