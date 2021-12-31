Colts Activate S Jahleel Addae, RB Marlon Mack From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts on Friday activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 31-year-old Addae started against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 and recorded six tackles in the Colts' 22-16 win. He also chased down quarterback Kyler Murray in the end zone to force a safety after an aborted snap.
Mack has appeared in six games for the Colts this season and has 101 yards on 28 carries.
Addae and Mack join a number of Colts players to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Right guard Mark Glowinski, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green (practice squad) were activated on Wednesday, while linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis were activated on Thursday.
The Colts currently have four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz. Additionally, three players are on the practice squad/COVID-19 list: Quarterback James Morgan, cornerback Chris Wilcox and tight end Eli Wolf.