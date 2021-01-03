Live Game Blog: Colts Wrap Up 2020 Regular Season Against Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (10-5) today wrap up the 2020 regular season with their Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 17 contest against the Jaguars:
• DE Ben Banogu
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR DeMichael Harris
• T Will Holden
• TE Noah Togiai
• S Khari Willis
• CB Rock Ya-Sin
Colts fans can catch the re-air of today's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.