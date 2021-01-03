Live Game Blog: Colts Wrap Up 2020 Regular Season Against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (10-5) today wrap up the 2020 regular season with their Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check back here for live, in-game updates, highlights and analysis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (10-5) today wrap up the 2020 regular season with their Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Check back here for live, in-game updates, highlights and analysis.

LIVE GAME BLOG

HOW TO WATCH

Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Jaguars matchup.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 17 contest against the Jaguars:

• DE Ben Banogu
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR DeMichael Harris
• T Will Holden
• TE Noah Togiai
• S Khari Willis
• CB Rock Ya-Sin

GAME PREVIEW

Click here for the storylines to follow, matchups to watch, notes, quotes, stats and more from today's Week 17 Colts-Jaguars battle.

Colts fans can catch the re-air of today's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

Advertising