Colts Sign Tight End Jack Doyle To Contract Extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have reached a contract extension with Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle, who had 236 receptions for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns in 96 career games in Indy.

Dec 06, 2019 at 04:17 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Jack Doyle to a contract extension.

Doyle, 6-6, 262 pounds, is in his seventh NFL season and was originally acquired by the Colts off waivers on September 1, 2013. He has competed in 96 games (54 starts) and has totaled 236 receptions for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns. Doyle's 236 receptions rank fifth in Colts history among tight ends and his 80 catches in 2017 are the second most in a single season by a tight end in team history.

In 2017, Doyle caught 80 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection. That same season, he recorded a single-game career-high 121 receiving yards against Cincinnati on October 29.

Doyle was named the Colts' Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2018. The award annually recognizes a player for their courageous play and contributions to the community. Doyle and his wife, Casie, established the Jack and Casie Doyle Tuition Assistance Grant at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis to provide half scholarships for two incoming Cathedral freshmen. In addition, Doyle continuously supports homeless youth from Dayspring Center located in Indianapolis.

Doyle, a native of Indianapolis, played high school football at Cathedral before embarking on a four-year collegiate career at Western Kentucky where he ranked second on the school's all-time career receptions list. At Cathedral, he earned Indianapolis Star Honorable Mention All-City and First Team All-Catholic honors. He was a key member of the 2006 state championship football team and also lettered in rugby, winning a state title in 2008.

