Statement from Colts general manager Chris Ballard

Jun 29, 2023 at 01:05 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
statement (1)

The Indianapolis Colts today waived defensive end Rashod Berry and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy," said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. "The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

