Colts Sign WR Isaiah McKoy To Practice Squad, Release WR Tarik Black From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad and released wide receiver Tarik Black from the practice squad.

McKoy, 6-3, 182 pounds, participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2021. Collegiately, he played in 26 career games at Kent State (2018-20) and compiled 124 receptions for 1,748 yards and 16 touchdowns. McKoy finished second in school history in career touchdown receptions, fifth in yards and sixth in receptions. He garnered First Team All-MAC honors in 2020 and was a Third Team All-MAC choice in 2019.