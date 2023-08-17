Irsays announce 2023 recipients of Kicking The Stigma Action Grants

The Jim Irsay family, owners of the Indianapolis Colts, today announced $1.1 million in Kicking The Stigma Action Grants to 26 Indiana nonprofits and organizations that provide mental health treatment services or raise awareness about mental health.

This is the third year of the Action Grant program. The Irsays created the grants as a part of Kicking The Stigma, an initiative they launched in 2020 to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses.

The announcements were made during this week's Training Camp practices with the Chicago Bears, where players from each team took part in a mental health service project and will raise awareness of the initiative prior to Saturday's preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"After receiving a record number of Kicking The Stigma Action Grant applications, we are encouraged by the work organizations throughout the state and beyond are doing to combat mental health and the stigmas associated with it," said Colts Vice Chair & Owner Kalen Jackson. "It takes all of us to make a difference in this space, and we hope the Action Grants empower organizations to continue making a vital impact in their communities."

The 2023 grant recipients are:

6th Alarm Peer Support (Lafayette). The grant will support formal Critical Incident Stress Debrief (CISD) programming in addition to providing First Responders access to a licensed phycologist.

Boys and Girls Club of Morgan County. The grant will support accessibility to mental health professionals and programming at the facility.

Bring Change to Mind (Statewide). Bring Change to Mind's mission is to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. This grant support BC2M's ability to create more specialized content for urban and rural communities, provide all-school assemblies, and customized community-based workshops throughout the year.

Carmel (Ind.) Education Foundation. The grant will support the Carmel schools' "Rise & Grow Fund," which provides mental health services for Carmel students in need to help prepare them for positive outcomes in all areas of their life.

Franciscan Health Foundation (Indianapolis). The grant will support the perinatal mood and anxiety disorder program that is designed to address the specific mental health needs of women during the perinatal period, which includes pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Family Service Association Counseling Center (Vigo County). Funds from the grant will be utilized to provide comprehensive mental health services to youth and families in Terre Haute and Vigo County.

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Rescue Mission Ministries. The grant will be used to support operations of the Rescue Mission Outreach Program aimed to serve the severely mentally ill facing a homelessness crisis.

Healthy Communities of Clinton County. The grant will be used to support "Stepping on Stigma," which addresses youth mental health and stigma surrounding mental health.

HVAF of Indiana (Statewide). HVAF houses, supports, and advocates for veterans and their families to achieve a better quality of life and serves veterans experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness. The grant will support HVAF's therapy program, which offers intensive therapy services through a full-time licensed mental health clinician.

Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide (Statewide) . The center's mission is to prevent child sexual abuse and suicide by empowering communities and equipping youth and adults with knowledge necessary to prevent the tragedies of child sexual abuse and suicide.

Indiana Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (Statewide) . The grant will support programming that addresses the need to develop and define careers related to human services and highlight behavioral health careers.

Irvington Counseling Collective (Indianapolis). Irvington Counseling Collective, serving this near eastside neighborhood and surrounding areas, is committed to making access to affirming mental health support more equitable.

Mental Health America (MHA) of Indiana (Statewide). MHA of Indiana values the need to work collaboratively with a variety of organizations that can help leverage the communities they serve through promotion of prevention for all, early identification, intervention for those at risk, integrated health, and behavioral health care for those who need it and recovery as a goal.

Martin Luther King Multi Service Center (Indianapolis). The grant will support an increase in equitable access to culturally competent mental health services and address the related stigma in the Black community through intentional education and outreach.

Naveen (Terre Haute). The mission of Naveen is to make mental health services more widely available and accessible, offering individuals a path to recovery through treatment, education, and support. The grant will fund mental health first aid training for the employees at Harsha Behavioral Center.

Noblesville (Ind.) Schools Education Foundation . The purpose of Noblesville Schools Education Foundation is to promote and invest in the Noblesville schools through grants, scholarships, strategic partnerships and volunteer support. The grant will fund mental health support services for Noblesville schools' students and staff.

Oaklawn Psychiatric Center (Elkhart & St. Joseph counties) . Oaklawn provides mental health and addiction treatment for children, adolescents and adults in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. Their specialized services range from skills training and case management to outpatient therapy and inpatient care.

Overdose Lifeline (Statewide). Overdose Lifeline is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and communities affected by the disease of addiction/substance use disorder through advocacy, education, harm reduction, prevention, resources, and support.

Postpartum Support International Indiana (PSI-IN) . PSI-IN promotes awareness, prevention and treatment of mental health issues related to childbearing across Indiana. The grant will support its statewide High-Risk Training Initiative for Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder.

Providence Cristo Rey High School (Indianapolis). The grant to the downtown Indianapolis school, will fund the Hope Squad Suicide Prevention Initiative aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and enhancing peer-to-peer connections that will lead to positive mental health outcomes for students and prevent suicide.

Reach For Youth (Indianapolis). Reach for Youth's mission is to provide second chances through prevention, intervention, and counseling. The grant will be utilized to reduce financial barriers for families and enhance Reach For Youth's ability to recruit and retain mental health professionals.

Recovery Café of Muncie (Ind.). The grant will provide funding to expand Recovery Café of Muncie's peer-to-peer programming, in addition to providing training and materials needed to add additional Peer Recovery Coaches.

Step-Up (Indianapolis). Step-Up provides comprehensive HIV care and resources for wellness with dignity and inclusivity. The grant will support its "Barrier Busters" program, which is used to address needs of clients that impact their ability to engage in or prioritize treatment for mental health and/or substance use disorders.

The Cabin Counseling & Resource Center (Zionsville). The center is dedicated to transforming lives through compassionate and professional counseling and education. The grant will be utilized for direct client services and provide financial assistance to those seeking mental health counseling.

Warren Arts & Education Foundation (Indianapolis). The grant will fund NOVA Crisis Response Team Trainers and NOVA Crisis Response Team Training for staff at the eastside Indianapolis school district..

Westfield Washington Development Education Foundation (Westfield). The mission of the Westfield Education Foundation is to work alongside Westfield Washington Schools and the Westfield community to empower and invest in our students and staff. The grant will fund mental health support services for Westfield Washington's students and staff.