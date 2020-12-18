Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

"Unlike other physical disorders of the body, many are reluctant to step forward to get help because of the shame and stigma that has long been attached to mental health issues," said Colts Owner Jim Irsay.

"The Indianapolis Colts and the Irsay Family stand together today and moving forward to "Kick The Stigma," around mental health and encourage our friends and neighbors battling these illnesses to seek help the help they need."

One in five U.S. adults – including one in four Hoosiers – suffer from some form of mental health disorder. These are the friends and neighbors who struggle every day with depression, anxiety and other illnesses that take away the quality of life for them and their loved ones.