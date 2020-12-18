Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

Launched as part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats," campaign, the Irsay Family has started the "Kicking the Stigma" initiative.
"Unlike other physical disorders of the body, many are reluctant to step forward to get help because of the shame and stigma that has long been attached to mental health issues," said Colts Owner Jim Irsay.
"The Indianapolis Colts and the Irsay Family stand together today and moving forward to "Kick The Stigma," around mental health and encourage our friends and neighbors battling these illnesses to seek help the help they need."
One in five U.S. adults – including one in four Hoosiers – suffer from some form of mental health disorder. These are the friends and neighbors who struggle every day with depression, anxiety and other illnesses that take away the quality of life for them and their loved ones.
Today, there are many resources, locally and nationally, that can provide the help and assistance that people so desperately need.
The "Kicking The Stigma" initiative began at the Colts vs Texans game on December 6th where members of the Irsay Family designed and wore shoes highlighting mental health awareness.
Since then a :60 public service announcement has been created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts."
"If we can reduce the stigma around mental illness, more people will seek and receive treatment, R.E.M. is proud to contribute "Everybody Hurts," to the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL, and the Irsay Family in support of their 'My Cause, My Cleats,' initiative," said R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills.
The goal is to bring the "Kicking The Stigma" message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.
The Irsay Family had originally planned to host an inaugural "Kicking the Stigma," event in Spring of 2020 but due to Covid-19 restrictions have put it on hold. Plans will be announced once it is safe to resume public events.
Please visit Colts.com/KickingTheStigma to donate to the cause or simply learn more.
