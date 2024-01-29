Colts accepting resumes for 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' and 'Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team is accepting resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program for the 2024 season.

The Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship affords diverse and talented football coaching candidates the opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers. The third-year program provides the Colts with access to talented coaches while also fostering and expanding the team's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The fellowship is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, the winningest head coach in Colts history, who became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl after leading Indianapolis to a victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Interested candidates may visit Colts.com/TonyDungyDiversityFellowship to apply or get more info.

The Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program affords a fellowship in a football operations department or coaching in which women have been historically underrepresented. The fellowship is named in honor of Harriet P. Irsay, the late mother of Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. The second-year program provides the Colts with access to high potential candidates to contribute to its football operation while also fostering and expanding upon the club's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The goal is to create a pipeline of qualified employees that have successfully completed this program to be considered for future more senior positions with Indianapolis and other NFL clubs.

Interested candidates may visit Colts.com/HarrietIrsayWomenInFootball to apply or get more info.

Qualified candidates for both positions will be evaluated and interviewed by a selection committee composed of the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Shane Steichen and other members of the Colts coaching staff and football operations team. Dungy is a member of the selection committee for the Dungy Diversity Fellowship.