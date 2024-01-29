Colts accepting resumes for 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' and 'Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team is accepting resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program for the 2024 season.

Jan 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
24-colts-harriet_irsay_dungy-thumbnail-1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team is accepting resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program for the 2024 season.

The Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship affords diverse and talented football coaching candidates the opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers. The third-year program provides the Colts with access to talented coaches while also fostering and expanding the team's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The fellowship is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, the winningest head coach in Colts history, who became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl after leading Indianapolis to a victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Interested candidates may visit Colts.com/TonyDungyDiversityFellowship to apply or get more info.

The Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program affords a fellowship in a football operations department or coaching in which women have been historically underrepresented. The fellowship is named in honor of Harriet P. Irsay, the late mother of Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. The second-year program provides the Colts with access to high potential candidates to contribute to its football operation while also fostering and expanding upon the club's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The goal is to create a pipeline of qualified employees that have successfully completed this program to be considered for future more senior positions with Indianapolis and other NFL clubs.

Interested candidates may visit Colts.com/HarrietIrsayWomenInFootball to apply or get more info.

Qualified candidates for both positions will be evaluated and interviewed by a selection committee composed of the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Shane Steichen and other members of the Colts coaching staff and football operations team. Dungy is a member of the selection committee for the Dungy Diversity Fellowship.

The team also will continue to fill positions through the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which provides coaches the opportunity to utilize training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to further their careers.

Related Content

news

Colts see upside, areas of improvement for defense in 2024

The Colts will look to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to build on some encouraging signs while solving some problems from the 2023 season. 
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' offensive line entered 2023 with the same starting five it had in 2022 – but with a new position coach. And that coach, Tony Sparano Jr., turned out to be the exact person the Colts' O-line needed. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Why Colts were impressed with Anthony Richardson's maturity, growth behind the scenes following season-ending injury

While Anthony Richardson's rookie season was limited to just four games, his coaches and teammates all observed encouraging signs from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

TUNE IN: QB Anthony Richardson and GM Chris Ballard's end of season press conferences, Thursday, January 11

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 11. Watch the press conferences on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and on the Colts' Facebook and X pages. 
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

'We're right on the cusp of something really special:' Colts clean out lockers disappointed in end of 2023, but excited for 2024 season

The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement. 
news

Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. 
news

Colts players left stunned, disappointed by abrupt end to AFC playoff hopes, 2023 regular season

The Colts were still collectively processing Saturday night's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, which knocked them out of the AFC playoff picture and ended their season. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising