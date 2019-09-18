Indiana Football Digest Honor Roll - 2019 Week Four

ON THE LOOSE (Top rushing performances)

Floyd Central's Wenkers Wright ran 18 times for 361 yards and five touchdowns in the Highlanders' 50-14 win over New Albany.

Tyishaun Woods of Indianapolis Scecina raced 24 times for 329 yards and six touchdowns in the Crusaders' 55-35 win over Beech Grove.

Cameron Hovey of Sheridan had 48 carries for 318 yards and two scores for the Blackhawks in their 36-35 win over Delphi.

Heritage Christian's Colton Brown tallied 34 rushes for 270 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-20 win over Eastern Hancock.

New Palestine's Charlie Spegal rambled 26 times for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Dragons' 49-7 win over Mount Vernon (Fortville).

Warsaw's Juan Jaramillo carried the ball 42 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 38-35 win over Elkhart Memorial.

New Prairie's Chris Mays ran 19 times for 244 yards and three scores in the Cougars' 55-28 win over South Bend Saint Joseph.

Marion Lukes of Charlestown rambled 11 times for 225 yards and two scores in the Pirates' 20-0 victory over North Harrison.

Cole Calvert of Southridge had 30 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 37-7 win over North Posey.

Elkhart Central's Dominic Davis ran 21 times for 245 yards and six scores in the Blazers' 41-0 win over Benton Harbor (Michigan).

Shane Berry of Northeastern carried the ball 15 times for 232 yards and two scores in the Knights' 41-0 blanking of Cambridge City Lincoln.

Chandler Drummond of Seymour had 25 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the Owls' 42-21 win over Jennings County.

North Knox's Hoffman Doades ran 15 times for 219 yards and four scores in the Warriors' 34-20 win over Boonville.

Homestead's Brenden Hardwick rambled 28 times for 215 yards and two scores in the Spartans' 17-15 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Jason Mantooth of Cascade ran 14 times for 195 yards with four touchdowns in the Cadets' 51-6 win over Cloverdale.

Winchester's Cole Campbell scampered 20 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Falcons in a 42-28 win over Centerville.

Gabe Eurit of Lewis Cass tallied 192 yards on the ground with two scores in the Kings' 28-7 win over Tipton.

Parke Heritage's Seth Bollinger ran 20 times for 186 yards and a score in the Wolves' 26-6 win over Attica.

Lakeland's Camryn Holbrook rumbled 15 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the Lakers' 37-34 loss to Garrett.

Marquis Munoz of Lafayette Jeff had 26 rushes for 180 yards and three scores in the Bronchos' 47-35 win over Harrison (West Lafayette).

Fort Wayne Snider's Kameron Trotter ran 11 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 44-0 blanking of Fort Wayne South.

Mason Douglas of McCutcheon rumbled 22 times for 171 yards with five touchdowns and also caught a 53-yard pass for a score in the Mavericks' 59-20 win over Kokomo.

Lawrenceburg's Adam Burd scampered 33 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' 49-17 win over Greensburg.

Crown Point's Matt Walters rambled 15 times for 168 yards with a score in the Bulldogs' 10-0 win over Lake Central.

Attica's Eli Kirkpatrick ran 28 times for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Red Ramblers against Parke Heritage.

Brandon Pruitt of West Noble raced for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' 41-27 win over Angola.

Rushville's Josiah Hay tallied 30 rushes for 166 yards in the Lions' 25-20 loss to Batesville.

Brad Springer of Southridge rambled 11 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns against North Posey.

Western Boone's Bret Wethington ran 21 times for 164 yards and a score in the Stars' 27-13 win over Tri-West.

Jalen Ward of Franklin raced 23 times for 162 yards with a score in the Grizzly Cubs' 15-13 win over Whiteland.

Crawford County's Keith Brooks ran 18 times for 162 yards in the Wolfpack's 38-36 win over Rock Creek Academy.

Oscar Zalaya of Jimtown had 14 rushes for 160 yards and a score in the Jimmies' 28-3 win over John Glenn.

Jerry Padgett of Western scampered nine times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 70-7 trouncing of Benton Central.

Rensselaer Central's Addison Wilmington carried the ball 11 times for 154 yards and a touchdown in the Bombers' 35-0 blanking of Twin Lakes.

Center Grove's Daniel Weems rambled 10 times for 156 yards and a score in the Trojans' 48-20 win over Ben Davis.

Ryan Walsh of Andrean carried the ball 22 times for 155 yards in the 59ers' 45-0 blanking of Hammond.

Bremen's Brady Ginter had 10 rushes for 154 yards in the Lions' 27-6 win over Triton.

Garrett's Seth VanWagner ran 19 times for 153 yards and two scores for the Railroaders against Lakeland.

Dominic Crowder of Northridge had 22 rushes for 152 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 35-17 loss at Plymouth.

Indian Creek's Brandon Murray ran 12 times for 152 yards in the Braves' 42-14 win over Brown County.

Leo's Peyton Wall carried the ball 24 times for 147 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 37-14 win over New Haven.

Jacob Baker of Clinton Prairie tallied 25 carries for 146 yards in the Gophers' 47-21 win over Tri-Central.

New Albany's Myles Johnson ran 16 times for 145 yards for the Bulldogs against Floyd Central.

Indianapolis Tech's Jayden Elliott tallied 143 yards on the ground with three touchdowns in the Titans' 49-13 win over Logansport.

South Adams' Nic Stuber ran eight times for 140 yards and three scores in the Starfires' 76-0 blanking of Heritage.

Jonathon Flemings of Michigan City scampered 20 times for 139 yards and a touchdown in the Wolves' 42-21 loss at Valparaiso.

Oak Hill's Blake Fox ran 16 times for 139 yards with a score in the Golden Eagles' 42-0 blanking of Elwood.

Clayton Fielden of Garrett had 22 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns against Lakeland.

South Bend Washington's Kenyon Grant scampered for 135 yards and a score in the Panthers' 40-12 win over South Bend Clay.

Terre Haute South's Jacob Rutledge ran 18 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Braves' 31-14 win over Terre Haute North.

Brady Hook of Mount Vernon (Posey) tallied 17 rushes for 134 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats' 35-18 win over Vincennes Lincoln.

Mitchell Knepley of Western had 15 carries for 134 yards with a touchdown against Benton Central.

Batesville's Jake Cruise ran for 133 yards and a score for the Bulldogs against Rushville.

Jacob Fullerton of Clinton Prairie had eight carries for 131 yards and a touchdown against Tri-Central.

Brayden Stall of McCutcheon scampered for 129 yards and a score against Kokomo.

LaVille's Koby Watts ran nine times for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Lancers' 35-6 win over Winamac.

In addition to running seven times for 127 yards with two touchdowns, Traders Point Christian's Kye Johnson caught a pass for a score and returned a kickoff 88 yards for another tally in the Knights' 42-13 win over Park Tudor.

Wesley Stitt of Delta rambled eight times for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-6 win over Yorktown.

Columbus East's Mark McDonald ran 14 times for 126 yards and two scores in the Olympians' 47-7 victory over Jeffersonville.

Bryce Wogomon of Bremen carried the ball 17 times for 125 yards and a touchdown against Triton.

New Castle's Tytus Ragle had nine carries for 124 yards and a score in the Trojans' 50-0 blanking of Shelbyville.

Carter Little of Maconaquah ran 13 times for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Braves' 44-7 win over Whitko.

Damarius Cowen of Fort Wayne Northrop had 17 rushes for 120 yards in the Bruins' 42-7 loss to Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Terre Haute South's Allen Haire ran 21 times for 118 yards with a score against Terre Haute North.

Lenny Bennett of Fort Wayne Snider raced 12 times for 118 yards and three scores against Fort Wayne South.

Beech Grove's Teron Washington had 11 carries for 117 yards and a score for the Hornets against Indianapolis Scecina.

Cole Richter of North Knox carried the ball 28 times for 116 yards with a touchdown against Boonville.

Northeastern's Wesley Mull had nine rushes for 115 yards and three scores against Cambridge City Lincoln.

Derek Wireman of Pioneer ran for 113 yards and two scores in the Panthers' 72-6 win over Caston.

Danville's Chandler Schubert tallied 10 rushes for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors in their 54-6 win over Crawfordsville.

Mitchell Spindler of Gibson Southern ran 23 times for 112 yards with a score and caught four passes for 95 yards and another touchdown in the Titans' 43-35 loss to Southport.

East Central's Jake Fike had nine rushes for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' 35-0 blanking of Franklin County.

Aiden Warren of Perry Meridian carried the ball 23 times for 110 yards with a touchdown and caught a pass for another tally in the Falcons' 42-20 loss to Plainfield.

Monroe Central's Joel Kennedy ran 12 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Golden Bears' 41-6 win over Southern Wells.

Fort Wayne Concordia's Amir Drew tallied 107 yards rushing and three scores in the Cadets' 49-21 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

Keaton Kermode of Triton Central ran 13 times for 102 yards with three scores in the Tigers' 47-0 win over Monrovia.

Ivan Winkle of Plymouth had 23 rushes for 101 yards with two touchdowns and caught a pass for another tally for the Rockies against Northridge.

Along with accumulating 80 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, Ayden Ayres of Carroll (Flora) caught four passes for 85 yards and a score in the Cougars' 65-14 win over South Newton.

In addition to running 11 times for 45 yards and three scores, Decatur Central's Kenny Tracy also had two catches for 61 yards and a score in the Hawks' 47-18 win over Martinsville.

PASSING GRADES (Top passing performances)

Elkhart Memorial's Tyler Lehner went 18-of-22 for 362 yards and five touchdowns for the Chargers against Warsaw.

Jordan Roth of Delphi completed 15-of-30 for 357 yards with four touchdowns and ran for another score for the Oracles against Sheridan.

Chesterton's Chris Mullen went 17-of-25 for 305 yards and four scores in the Trojans' 29-7 win over LaPorte.

Maverick Summers of North Putnam completed 20-of-35 for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars' 42-41 overtime win over Sullivan.

Ryan Lezon of Southport was 19-of-24 for 304 yards with three scores and ran 10 times for 53 yards and another touchdown for the Cardinals against Gibson Southern.

Yorktown's Reid Neal went 19-of-37 for 287 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers against Delta.

Covington's Colton Brown finished 22-of-28 for 284 yards and six touchdowns in the Trojans' 42-6 win over Fountain Central.

Brady Allen of Gibson Southern went 19-of-30 for 280 yards and three touchdowns against Southport.

Columbia City's Gregory Bolt completed 21-of-41 for 279 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' 38-21 win over Huntington North.

Westfield's Camden Simons was 21-of-26 for 274 yards with four scores in the Shamrocks' 34-14 win over Noblesville.

Matt Eck of Saint Joseph went 17-of-29 for 266 yards with four touchdowns for the Indians against New Prairie.

Alexandria's Rylan Metz completed 22-of-25 for 266 yards with three scores and ran 13 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 42-22 win over Madison-Grant.

Andrew Hobson of Hamilton Southeastern was 19-of-37 for 259 yards and a score in the Royals' 27-6 loss to Fishers.

East Noble's Bailey Parker completed 15-of-27 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and rushed nine times for 72 yards and another score in the Knights' 35-7 win over DeKalb.

New Castle's William Grieser went 12-of-20 for 255 yards and six touchdowns against Shelbyville.

Kade Osborn of Clinton Prairie was 13-of-20 for 255 yards with two scores and ran 16 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns against Tri-Central.

Houston Swan of Eastern Hancock completed 22-of-35 for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Royals against Heritage Christian.

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter's Jack Henninger went 14-of-19 for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders' 28-0 win over Speedway.

Collins Turner of Evansville Central was 8-of-16 for 248 yards with four scores and ran for a fifth tally in the Bears' 42-0 triumph over Evansville Reitz.

Maximus Grimes of Lafayette Jeff went 15-of-25 for 247 yards and two touchdowns against Harrison (West Lafayette).

In addition to going 14-of-27 for 246 yards with a touchdown, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Kyle Cheek ran for a score and caught a pass for another tally in the Trojans' 31-21 loss to Indianapolis Cathedral.

Fort Wayne Concordia's Brandon Davis completed 12-of-16 for 242 yards and two scores against Bishop Luers.

Cole Gilley of Columbus East went 12-of-20 for 241 yards and four touchdowns against Jeffersonville.

Logan White of Parke Heritage completed 24-of-28 for 235 yards with a score and ran six times for 29 yards and two touchdowns against Attica.

Guerin Catholic's Christian Gelov was 18-of-26 for 232 yards with a touchdown and ran for another tally in the Golden Eagles' 20-15 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit.

Orin Edwards of Indianapolis Cathedral went 15-of-28 for 226 yards with a score and rushed 15 times for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Irish against Bishop Chatard.

North Vermillion's Brennan Ellis completed 24-of-35 for 221 yards and a score in the Falcons' 38-20 loss to Linton-Stockton.

Trent Gipson of Ben Davis was 14-of-28 for 218 yards with a touchdown and ran 16 times for 44 yards and two scores for the Giants against Grove.

Xavier Tunitis of Martinsville went 12-of-18 for 218 yards and two scores for the Artesians against Decatur Central.

Speedway's Evan Owens finished 18-of-29 for 215 yards for the Sparkplugs against Cardinal Ritter.

Ethan Cain of Concord was 24-of-28 for 214 yards with four touchdowns in the Minutemen's 43-7 win at Wawasee.

Joe Barron of Plymouth went 18-of-27 for 210 yards and two touchdowns against Northridge.

Sullivan's Kyle Vernelson was 16-of-19 for 209 yards with four scores and ran 14 times for 88 yards with a touchdown for the Golden Arrows against North Putnam.

Linton-Stockton's Trey Goodman completed 12-of-17 for 209 yards with two touchdowns and ran eight times for 36 yards and two scores for the Miners against North Vermillion.

Isaac Wilson of Hamilton Heights was 11-of-22 for 208 yards and two scores in the Huskies' 36-0 win over Northwestern.

Triton's Connor Pitney finished 16-of-33 for 201 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans against Bremen.

Beech Grove's Gavin Mitchell completed 17-of-29 for 194 yards with a score and also carried the ball 14 times for 131 yards and another touchdown against Indianapolis Scecina.

North White's Anthony Ball went 15-of-21 for 189 yards with three scores and ran nine times for 53 yards and another tally in the Vikings' 49-6 win over Tri-County.

Eli Hickman of Rensselaer Central was 6-of-8 for 193 yards and three touchdowns against Twin Lakes.

Tri-Central's Mason Pickens finished 10-of-18 for 193 yards with a score and ran for another touchdown for the Trojans against Clinton Prairie.

Gavin Hart of Perry Meridian went 15-of-32 for 193 yards and two touchdowns against Plainfield.

James Arnold of South Adams completed 8-of-14 for 192 yards and three touchdowns against Heritage.

Eastern Greentown's Nolan Grubb was 7-of-12 for 188 yards and two scores in the Comets' 49-0 blanking of Taylor.

Lebanon's Garrett Harker finished 9-of-18 for 188 yards and three scores in the Tigers' 35-30 win against North Montgomery.

Ethan Brawdy of Evansville North completed 11-of-17 for 185 yards and four touchdowns in the Huskies' 49-6 win over Evansville Harrison.

Seeger's Khai Stephen finished 6-of-9 for 184 yards and five touchdowns in the Patriots' 50-0 triumph over Riverton Parke.

Maddix Bogunia of Mishawaka Marian went 9-of-14 for 184 yards and four scores in the Knights' 48-14 win over South Bend Riley.

Jackson Ullom of Monroe Central completed 9-of-13 for 184 yards against Southern Wells.

Decatur Central's Peyton Horsley was 8-of-15 for 180 yards and two touchdowns against Martinsville.

Heritage Christian's Maxwell Milton went 17-of-29 for 178 yards and two scores against Eastern Hancock.

Noah Hamilton of Andrean finished 13-of-19 for 177 yards with four scores against Hammond.

Lawrenceburg's Garrett Yoon was 10-of-17 for 175 yards and two touchdowns and ran nine times for 124 yards and three scores against Greensburg.

Luke Goode of Homestead went 13-of-23 for 173 yards against Bishop Dwenger.

Park Tudor's Reece Kizer completed 14-of-24 for 173 yards and a score for the Panthers against Traders Point Christian.

Bluffton's Lukas Hunt was 7-of-12 for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' 13-6 win over Woodlan.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Brenden Lytle finished 16-of-26 for 162 yards and two scores for the Saints against Homestead.

Dallas Schwaller of Adams Central was 3-of-5 for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Flying Jets' 46-6 win over Jay County.

Terre Haute North's Matt Gauer completed 14-of-37 for 158 yards and two scores for the Patriots against Terre Haute South.

Jon Barnes of Fort Wayne Snider went 11-of-20 for 153 yards with a touchdown against Fort Wayne South.

Valparaiso's C.J. Opperman completed 8-of-16 for 152 yards and a score for the Vikings against Michigan City.

South Bend Clay's Macey Ginzer was 9-of-19 for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Colonials against South Bend Washington.

Travis Lechter of Batesville threw for 145 yards with two touchdowns and also ran for a score against Rushville.

North Decatur's Alex Stirn completed 6-of-9 for 141 yards with four scores and rushed nine times for 160 yards in the Chargers' 39-6 win over Oldenburg Academy.

Gio Laurent of Michigan City was 10-of-21 for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Valparaiso.

North Montgomery's Jaron Bradford finished 17-of-39 for 137 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers against Lebanon.

Warren Central's Cobe Moore went 9-of-14 for 136 yards and three scores in the Warriors' 40-21 win over Lawrence Central.

Brandon Tippett of Winchester was 5-of-10 for 136 yards with two touchdowns and ran 16 times for 69 yards against Centerville.

Tyler Knoy of Harrison (West Lafayette) completed 10-of-19 for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders against Lafayette Jeff.

Boonville's Jackson Phillips went 10-of-17 for 131 yards with a score and ran 12 times for 35 yards and a touchdown for the Pioneers against North Knox.

Danville's Kale Payne finished 6-of-10 for 128 yards with two touchdowns and ran five times for 68 and a third score against Crawfordsville.

Ryan Dickerson of Centerville was 10-of-17 for 120 yards with two scores and ran 13 times for 148 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs against Winchester.

Delta's Brady Hunt went 9-of-18 for 118 yards with a score and ran 12 times for 30 yards and three touchdowns against Yorktown.

Caleb Ellison of Brebeuf Jesuit completed 9-of-16 for 117 yards with two touchdowns and ran 10 times for 59 yards and a score for the Braves against Guerin Catholic.

Lincoln Roth of New Palestine was 12-of-21 for 113 yards with a touchdown and also ran 10 times for 107 yards against Mount Vernon (Fortville).

Western's Jeff Engle completed all six of his passes for 112 yards and four touchdowns against Benton Central.

NorthWood's Nate Newcomer went 4-of-9 for 111 yards with two scores and ran 12 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 55-7 win over Goshen.

Along with completing 6-of-8 for 102 yards with two scores, Laban Davis of Eastside ran 14 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the Blazers' 42-14 triumph over Churubusco.

Jeffrey Becker of Carroll (Fort Wayne) completed 12-of-23 for 98 yards with four touchdowns and also ran 14 times for 96 yards and a score for the Chargers against Fort Wayne Northrop.

In addition to going 6-of-12 for 95 yards with two touchdowns, New Prairie's Chase Ketterer had 28 rushes for 188 yards and three scores against Saint Joseph.

Marion's J.K. Thomas completed 3-of-5 for 78 yards with a score and rushed nine times for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' 48-0 blanking of Anderson.

Marcus Roux of Fishers went 8-of-19 for 71 yards with a touchdown and ran 12 times for 57 yards and two scores for the Tigers against Hamilton Southeastern.

David Hart of Traders Point Christian was 3-of-8 for 57 yards with a score and also ran 17 times for 140 yards against Park Tudor.

Franklin's Drew Byerly not only completed 7-of-20 passes for 56 yards with a touchdown, he also carried the ball 21 times for 148 yards and a score against Whiteland.

Along with throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass, Garrett Stout of Crawford County raced 27 times for 149 yards and two scores against Rock Creek Academy.

In addition to completing 2-of-3 passes for 32 yards, Derek Thompson of Brownstown Central rambled 18 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the Braves' 32-21 win over Salem.

Cory Lantz of Fairfield was 3-of-7 for 24 yards and also ran 18 times for 184 yards and two scores in the Falcons' 21-6 win over Fremont.

Castle's Nathan Harpenau tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another tally in the Knights' 37-0 victory over Evansville Bosse.

WHAT A CATCH (Top receiving performances)

Saint Joseph's Patrick Driscoll caught 13 passes for 226 yards with three scores against New Prairie.

Brevin Jefferson of Southport recorded nine catches for 223 yards against Gibson Southern.

Tyren Mason of Elkhart Memorial had 11 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns against Warsaw.

Lebanon's J.C. Reese registered eight catches for 178 yards with three touchdowns against North Montgomery.

Delphi's Jaden Roth hauled in three passes for 167 yards and two scores against Delphi.

Bishop Johnson of Lafayette Jeff caught six passes for 165 yards and two scores against Harrison (West Lafayette).

Covington's Caleb Ellmore had 13 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns against Fountain Central.

Eastern Hancock's Cole Rainbolt recorded nine receptions for 146 yards with a touchdown against Heritage Christian.

Holden Rayl of Tri-Central came up with five catches for 141 yards and a score against Clinton Prairie.

Cade Vernett of Alexandria caught nine passes for 136 yards and a touchdown against Madison-Grant.

Seeger's Rayce Carr hauled in three receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns against Riverton Parke.

Noah Hessong of Plainfield had eight catches for 134 yards and a score for the Quakers against Perry Meridian.

Teo'nen Evans of Evansville Central caught four passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns against Evansville Reitz.

Dalton Back of Columbus East recorded five catches for 122 yards and a score against Jeffersonville.

North Decatur's Logan Koehne had four receptions for 117 yards and three touchdowns against Oldenburg Academy.

Grant Bell of Sullivan caught seven passes for 117 yards against North Putnam.

Rushville's Jake Vance registered six catches for 115 yards with two touchdowns and ran six times for 76 yards and a score against Batesville.

Harrison Ecker of Heritage Christian had nine catches for 110 yards against Eastern Hancock.

Cathedral's Camden Jordan recorded four receptions for 109 yards and a score against Bishop Chatard.

Brandon Matney of New Castle had four catches for 107 yards and two scores against Shelbyville.

Rensselaer Central's Noah Bierma caught four passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns against Twin Lakes.

Linton-Stockton's Devyn Robertson had eight receptions for 106 yards and a score against North Vermillion.

Aiden Robinson of Cardinal Ritter recorded six catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns against Speedway.

Parke Heritage's Jaylen Crull rolled up nine catches for 102 yards with a score against Attica.

Lucius Alexander of North Putnam had four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Sullivan.

Michael Sievers of Columbia City racked up seven receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown against Huntington North.

Brebeuf Jesuit's Gabe Wright had seven catches for 100 yards and a score against Guerin Catholic.

SPECIAL PERFORMERS (Top performances on defense and special teams)

Franklin Central's Kadyn Barr returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the Flashes' 17-14 win over Zionsville.

Cortaveon Barnett-Bonds of Warren Central had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Lawrence Central.

McCutcheon's Torian Smith had kickoff returns of 97 and 92 yards for scores against Kokomo.

In addition to catching a 44-yard touchdown pass, Cascade's A.J. Sanders ran a punt back 60 yards for another score against Cloverdale.

Elijah Gaskin of Lawrence Central had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score for the Bears against Warren Central.

LaPorte's Justin Forker returned an interception 70 yards for a score for the Slicers against Chesterton.

Justice Earehart of Monroe Central racked up 18 tackles against Southern Wells.

Warren Central's Willie Eaton came up with a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown against Lawrence Central.

Skyler Marlowe of Tri-West had a 62-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Bruins against Western Boone.

Cardinal Ritter's Gavin Crooks recorded 12 tackles against Speedway.

Noblesville's Adam Richardson registered 14 tackles for the Millers against Westfield.

Evansville Memorial's Mason Auker came up with 11 tackles in the Tigers' 10-3 win over Evansville Mater Dei.

Along with running for a touchdown, Braeden Walker of Brownstown Central also returned a punt 50 yards for a score against Salem.

Jake Woods of Crown Point recorded 14 tackles against Lake Central.

In addition to converting all five of his extra-points, Knox's Ja'Kobe Dickson also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the Redskins' 35-7 win over North Judson.

Carson Sanders of Noblesville came up with a pair of fumble recoveries and returned one of them for a score against Westfield.

East Central's Eric Perkins had a 48-yard kickoff return for a score against Franklin County.