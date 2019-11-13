Indiana Football Digest Honor Roll - 2019 Sectional Finals

ON THE LOOSE (Top rushing performances)

Daylen Taylor of Indianapolis Bishop Chatard ran 31 times for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' 42-14 win over West Lafayette.

Mississinewa's Cade Campbell tallied 310 yards on the ground in the Indians' 31-28 win over Marion.

New Prairie's Chase Ketterer carried the ball 46 times for 286 yards and four scores in the Cougars' 35-27 win to Plymouth.

Omarion Dixon of Harrison (West Lafayette) tallied 18 rushes for 263 yards with four scores in the Raiders' 45-7 win over McCutcheon.

New Palestine's Charlie Spegal rambled 26 times for 242 yards and four scores in the Dragons' 35-7 win against Franklin.

Bloomington South's Maveric Thiery ran 28 times for 241 yards with two touchdowns in the Panthers' 32-6 win at Castle.

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran's Amir Drew galloped 17 times for 238 yards with four touchdowns in the Cadets' 56-6 win over Peru.

Donny Marcus of Brownsburg ran 41 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 44-41 loss to Zionsville. .

Warren Central's Randy Wells Jr. had 18 carries for 208 yards and three scores in the Warriors' 34-7 win over Lawrence North.

Mark Brownlee of Elkhart Central exploded 40 times for 191 yards and three scores in the Blue Blazers' 42-36 loss to Mishawaka.

Andrean's Ryan Walsh ran 23 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns and returned a fumble for a score in the Fighting 59ers' 44-34 win over Rensselaer Central.

David Hart of Traders Point Christian had 19 touches for 163 yards in the Knights' 34-16 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic.

Juan Jaramillo of Warsaw rambled 22 times for 160 yards and a score in the Tigers' 35-18 win over Penn.

Homestead's Ryan Burton carried the ball 25 times for 159 yards in the Spartans' 38-14 win over Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Lawrenceburg's Adam Burd ran 27 times for 159 yards with three touchdowns in the Tigers' 35-14 win over Greensburg.

Justin Fisher of Mishawaka had 22 carries for 156 yards and six touchdowns for the Cavemen against Elkhart Central.

Warsaw's Wyatt Amiss romped 27 times for 155 yards and a score against Penn.

Rensselaer Central's Dalton Kidd ran seven times for 153 yards and two scores for the Bombers against Andrean.

Penn's Kyle Riffel scampered 20 times for 146 yards and a score for the Kingsmen against Warsaw.

Baron Huebler of Indianapolis Roncalli had 14 carries for 143 yards in the Rebels' 34-14 win over Lebanon.

Indianapolis Cathedral's Jake Langdon ran 10 times for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Irish's 42-12 win over Decatur Central.

Wyatt Stephenson of Eastbrook rambled 26 times for 141 yards with a touchdown in the Panthers' 42-12 win over Eastern (Greentown).

Eastbrook's Zeke Binkerd scampered nine times for 140 yards with two touchdowns against Eastern (Greentown).

Rensselaer Central's Noah Bierma ran for 138 yards and a score against Andrean.

Holtman Doades of North Knox had 13 rushes for 138 yards with a score in the Warriors' 35-6 loss to Evansville Mater Dei.

Brock Combs of Evansville Memorial ran 11 times for 136 yards and a touchdown and had a 39 yard interception return for another score in the Tigers' 38-14 win against Evansville Central.

Ben Davis' Alijawon Hassel had six carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the Giants' 50-10 win against Southport.

Hobart's D.J. Lipke raced 24 times for 132 yards with two scores in the Brickies' 20-0 win over Lowell.

Cathedral's Daylen Hall had 11 carries for 129 yards with two touchdowns against Decatur Central.

Eastbrook's Isaiah Dalton ran 14 times for 125 yards and a score against Eastern (Greentown).

Brandon Wheat of Center Grove rambled four times for 122 yards and two scores in the Trojans' 49-14 win over Franklin Central.

Marcel Atisso of Harrison (West Lafayette) carried the ball eight times for 120 yards and a touchdown against McCutcheon.

Center Grove's Daniel Weems had 16 rushes for 118 yards with a score against Franklin Central.

Aidan Leffler of Roncalli ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns against Lebanon.

Kenneth Sims of Harrison (West Lafayette) compiled 12 carries for 109 yards and a score against McCutcheon.

Warsaw's Blake Marsh ran seven times for 102 yards and three touchdowns against Penn.

Phoenix Rodgers of Heritage Hills had 20 carries for 101 yards and four scores in the Patriots' 27-7 win over Southridge.

PASSING GRADES (Top passing performances)

South Adams' James Arnold went 11-of-14 for 353 yards with seven touchdowns in the Starfires' 47-20 win over Madison-Grant.

Kyle Adams of West Lafayette was 23-of-36 for 308 yards with two scores for the Red Devils against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Zionsville's Cole Wiseman completed 13-of-20 for 295 yards with three touchdowns for the Eagles against Brownsburg.

Ben Easters of Brownsburg was 21-of-34 for 280 yards with three touchdowns against Zionsville.

Mount Vernon (Fortville)'s Gehrig Slunaker went 12-of-17 for 258 yards and a touchdown in the Marauders' 21-14 win over Pendleton Heights.

Lawrenceburg's Garrett Yoon completed 10-of-12 for 226 yards and two touchdowns against Greensburg.

Isaac Chambers of Lewis Cass was 14-of-16 for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the Kings' 56-21 win over LaVille.

Homestead's Luke Goode completed 11-of-18 for 211 yards with a touchdown against Carroll (Fort Wayne).

North Decatur's Alex Stirn went 14-of-23 for 207 yards and two scores and blocked a field goal in the Chargers' 21-20 win over Milan.

LaVille's Ayden Doyle completed 11-of-25 for 205 yards with a score for the Lancers against Lewis Cass.

Clark Bennett of Lafayette Central Catholic went 15-of-24 for 200 yards with three touchdowns for the Knights against Traders Point Christian.

Decatur Central's Eric James was 8-of-22 for 196 yards with a touchdown for the Hawks against Cathedral.

Christian Williams of Carmel went 9-of-9 for 193 yards with two scores in the Greyhounds' 35-7 win over Westfield.

Chase Taylor of Southridge completed 6-of-15 for 192 yards with a touchdown for the Raiders against Evansville Mater Dei.

Carroll (Fort Wayne)'s Jeffrey Becker was 17-of-29 for 187 yards and a score against Homestead.

Joe Barron of Plymouth went 13-of-37 for 168 yards with two scores and ran for a five-yard touchdown against New Prairie.

Indianapolis Scecina's Luke Traylor finished 17-of-32 for 164 yards and a touchdown for the Crusaders in their 27-8 loss to Heritage Christian.

Western Boone's Spencer Wright completed 10-of-11 for 157 yards and a score in the Stars' 56-14 win over South Vermillion.

Franklin's Drew Byerly went 9-of-19 for 150 yards with a touchdown for the Grizzly Cubs against New Palestine.

Brenden Lytle of Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger was 14-of-17 for 144 yards with three touchdowns in the Saints' 42-0 blanking of Fort Wayne Northrop.

East Noble's Bailey Parker completed 12-of-18 for 129 yards and a touchdown and also ran 20 times for 133 yards and a score in the Knights' 14-7 win over Leo.

Pendleton Heights' Kirby Hess went 13-of-20 for 120 yards and a score and rushed 20 times for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Arabians against Mount Vernon (Fortville).

WHAT A CATCH (Top receiving performances)

Heritage Hills' Camden Gasser recorded six catches for 192 yards and a touchdown against Southridge.

Mount Vernon (Fortville)'s Dawan Langston had six receptions for 173 yards and a score against Pendleton Heights.

Treyton Schoch of South Adams hauled in three passes for 173 yards and three scores against Madison-Grant.

Brownsburg's Luke Lacey registered eight catches for 142 yards and a score against Zionsville.

West Lafayette's Cannon Melchi had nine receptions for 131 yards against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

North Decatur's Logan Koehne tallied seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown against Milan.

Connor Manges of LaVille racked up two catches for 118 yards with a score against Lewis Cass.

South Adams' Aidan Wanner had three receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns against Madison-Grant.

Daniel Roach of Lafayette Central Catholic caught seven passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns against Traders Point Christian.

Zionsville's Brody Whitesell racked up four receptions for 104 yards with a touchdown against Brownsburg.

Jalen Elliott of Indianapolis Lutheran had four catches for 101 yards and a score in the Saints' 49-6 win over Park Tudor.

Southport's Carson Moore recorded eight receptions for 100 yards with a touchdown against Ben Davis.

SPECIAL PERFORMERS (Top performances on defense and special teams)

Warsaw's Luke Anderson had an interception and a fumble recovery against Penn.

Along with running for a touchdown, returning an interception for a touchdown, and catching a touchdown pass, Homestead's Jake Archibold picked off four passes for the Spartans against Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Cruz Reed of Franklin Central had a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown against Center Grove.

Cole Sigler of Southridge recorded two interceptions against Heritage Hills.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Griffin Eifert had two interceptions against Fort Wayne Northrop.

Derrick Snyder of Mishawaka had 15 tackles, including two for loss against Elkhart Central.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Sam Pesa returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown against Fort Wayne Northrop.

Maddix Blackwell of Bloomington South had a pair of interceptions against Castle.

Floyd Central's J.D. McKay recovered two fumbles, taking one back for a touchdown in the Highlanders' 31-7 win over Jeffersonville.

Lance Burns of Eastside had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown and also caught four passes for 62 yards and a score in the Blazers' 34-0 win over Fairfield.

Plymouth's Seth Rundell returned a fumble 60 yards for a score against New Prairie.