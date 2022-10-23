Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE – The Colts on Sunday morning announced seven inactive players for their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans today at Nissan Stadium:
- WR Keke Coutee (concussion)
- DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
- LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back)
- LB JoJo Domann (abdomen)
- QB Nick Foles
- C Wesley French
- DT Eric Johnson II
As expected, running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are active for today's game. Neither were listed with a game status designation on Friday's final practice report.