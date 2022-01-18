Important NFL 2022 Offseason Dates

Some important offseason dates for Colts fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months:
January
- Jan. 22: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
- Jan. 28: HBCU Combine (Mobile, Ala.)
February
- Feb. 3: East-West Shrine Bowl (Las Vegas, Nev.)
- Feb. 5: Senior Bowl (Mobile, Ala.)
- Feb. 6: Pro Bowl (Las Vegas, Nev.)
- Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl (New Orleans, La.)
March
- March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis)
- March 8: Prior to 4 p.m. ET, deadline for teams to designate franchise or transition tag players
- March 14-16: Between 12 p.m. ET on March 14 and 3:59 p.m. ET on March 16, teams may contact and negotiate with unrestricted free agents
- March 16: At 4 p.m., the 2022 league year and free agency begin; trades can be executed
- March 27-30: Annual League Meeting (Palm Beach, Fla.)
April
- April 18: Teams with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs
- April 20: Deadline for teams to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for physical examinations
- April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
- April 27: Deadline for teams to exercise right of first refusal on restricted free agents
- April 27: Deadline to time, test and interview draft-eligible players
- April 28-30: NFL Draft (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Dates for the 2022 NFL schedule release and offseason OTAs/minicamps will be announced later. Click here for a list of the Colts' 2022 opponents.