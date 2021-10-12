Colts Place S Ibraheim Campbell On Practice Squad Injured List, Sign DT Antwaun Woods, T Greg Senat To Practice Squad

Campbell was injured during the Colts' Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Oct 12, 2021 at 04:01 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
10.12transaction_1920x1080

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Greg Senat and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the practice squad. The team placed safety Ibraheim Campbell on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Senat, 6-6, 305 pounds, has played in 10 career games in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020-21), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2018). He was originally selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2021, Senat participated in the Browns' offseason program and training camp.

Collegiately, Senat started all 22 games he played in during his two-year (2016-17) football career at Wagner. He was also a four-year member (2013-17) of the school's basketball team and played in 103 games (21 starts) at power forward.

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 41 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 85 tackles (36 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Woods has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. In 2021, he played in one game and tallied two tackles (one solo).

Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 60 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 100 tackles (75 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 special teams stops. Campbell has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop. In 2021, he saw action in two games.

Related Content

news

Colts Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, DE Kameron Cline To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 5 Game Vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts made the roster moves prior to Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Colts Elevate QB Brett Hundley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Release DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts made the roster moves Sunday ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Colts Sign TE Michael Jacobson To Practice Squad, Release TE David Wells From Practice Squad

Jacobson played college basketball at Nebraska and Iowa before beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year. 
news

Colts Claim DT Khalil Davis Off Waivers 

Davis played in two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 
news

Colts Elevate Ibraheim Campbell, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place Quenton Nelson On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The team also placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Injured Reserve list. 
news

Colts Place CB T.J. Carrie On Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley To 53-Man Roster, Sign S Jordan Lucas To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves before Wednesday's practice. 
news

Colts Sign S Ibraheim Campbell, TE David Wells To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Elevate DeMichael Harris, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 3 Game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Colts Place LB Jordan Glasgow On Injured Reserve, Elevate DT Antwaun Woods To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 
news

Colts Elevate WR DeMichael Harris From To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

Harris caught 10 passes in seven games with the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Thursday morning. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising