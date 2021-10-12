Colts Place S Ibraheim Campbell On Practice Squad Injured List, Sign DT Antwaun Woods, T Greg Senat To Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Greg Senat and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the practice squad. The team placed safety Ibraheim Campbell on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Senat, 6-6, 305 pounds, has played in 10 career games in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020-21), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2018). He was originally selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2021, Senat participated in the Browns' offseason program and training camp.

Collegiately, Senat started all 22 games he played in during his two-year (2016-17) football career at Wagner. He was also a four-year member (2013-17) of the school's basketball team and played in 103 games (21 starts) at power forward.

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 41 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 85 tackles (36 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Woods has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. In 2021, he played in one game and tallied two tackles (one solo).