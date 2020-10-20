Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back S Ibraheim Campbell; Release CB Christian Angulo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad and released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad.

Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 9, 2020. Campbell has played in 56 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 104 tackles (77 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 15 special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop.