Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back S Ibraheim Campbell; Release CB Christian Angulo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad and released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 9, 2020. Campbell has played in 56 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 104 tackles (77 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 15 special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop.
Angulo, 6-2, 190 pounds, has had two stints on the Indianapolis practice squad this season. He also spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad earlier this season. Angulo participated in the New York Giants' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Angulo played in 10 games at Hampton in 2019 and compiled 18 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed en route to Second Team All-Big South Conference recognition. Prior to transferring to Hampton, he appeared in 11 games at Cincinnati from 2015-18 and totaled one solo tackle.