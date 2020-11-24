INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL announced today that the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium will be played on Sunday, December 20th at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS and 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM. The game will also be available to stream on the Colts Official App (broadcast restrictions apply).
Schedule Update: Colts To Host Houston Texans Sunday, December 20th At 1PM
NFL announced today that the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium will be played on Sunday, December 20th at 1:00 p.m. EST.
INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL announced today that the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium will be played on Sunday, December 20th at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS and 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM. The game will also be available to stream on the Colts Official App (broadcast restrictions apply).