Celebrate 40 seasons of Indianapolis Colts football with new gear from Homefield Apparel

Colts partner Homefield Apparel launched a new line of gear celebrating 40 season of Colts football in Indianapolis.
The gear represents the team's Indianapolis years, featuring an iconic Colts theme from each decade:
- 1980s: Hoosier Dome - Blue Tee
- 1990s: Cardiac Colts - Blue Hoodie
- 2000s: 2006 World Champs - Black Jacket
- 2010s: NFL Mascot of the Year - Black Tee
- 2020s: For the Shoe - Gray Crewneck
To purchase gear, visit shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.
'COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF' CONTINUES
COLTS KICKOFF CONCERT
The 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert, featuring The Jim Irsay Band & The Jim Irsay Collection, in Indianapolis is SOLD OUT.
The concert will feature special performances by rock legend and Indiana's own John Mellencamp, as well as music greats Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash), Ann Wilson (Heart) and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band). Fans also will enjoy a special appearance by world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel.
The evening also will include an exhibition of pieces from The Jim Irsay Collection, including Irsay's world-famous guitar and instrument collection, as well as iconic artifacts from American history and popular culture. The exhibit also will include unique Colts memorabilia from 40 seasons in Indianapolis.
DOWNTOWN 'SHINING A LIGHT' SHOW
To prepare for the upcoming season, Downtown Indy will feature the Colts during its "Shining a Light" show on Monument Circle. The light show will give fans a look back on special moments, players and traditions from the last 40 seasons of Colts history.
The light show will repeat each night at 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. through Sept. 9.
40th SEASON HOME OPENER VS. JACKSONVILLE
The Colts will open their 40th season in Indianapolis against the Jacksonville Jaguars by saluting members of the 1984 Colts team, coaching staff, cheer alumni and fans who will come together to celebrate this milestone throughout the game. Highlights will include:
- A "40 Season Patch" on player jerseys
- A free 1980's inspired Colts T-shirt for the first 50,000 fans to arrive in stadium
- Reunion of 1984 alumni players & coaches during first quarter
- Halftime show featuring a reunion performance by more than 300 Colts Cheerleaders from the past 40 seasons.
Complete gameday information available at Colts.com/gameday