Celebrate 40 seasons of Indianapolis Colts football with new gear from Homefield Apparel

The new line features an iconic Colts theme from each decade.

Sep 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080 (9)

Colts partner Homefield Apparel launched a new line of gear celebrating 40 season of Colts football in Indianapolis.

The gear represents the team's Indianapolis years, featuring an iconic Colts theme from each decade:

  • 1980s: Hoosier Dome - Blue Tee
  • 1990s: Cardiac Colts - Blue Hoodie
  • 2000s: 2006 World Champs - Black Jacket
  • 2010s: NFL Mascot of the Year - Black Tee
  • 2020s: For the Shoe - Gray Crewneck

To purchase gear, visit shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

40th season Colts gear by Homefield Apparel

Colts partner Homefield Apparel launched a new line of gear celebrating 40 season of Colts football! The gear represents the team's Indianapolis years, featuring an iconic Colts theme from each decade: 1980s - Hoosier Dome (Blue Tee), 1990s - Cardiac Colts (Blue Hoodie), 2000s - 2006 World Champs (Black Jacket), 2010s - NFL Mascot of the Year (Black Tee), 2020s - For the Shoe (Gray Crewneck)

2023_0814_Homefield_0238
1 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0246
2 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0279
3 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0288
4 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0267
5 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0304
6 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0292
7 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0318
8 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0299
9 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0321
10 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0067
11 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0055
12 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0022
13 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0086
14 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0041
15 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0170
16 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0176
17 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0195
18 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0211
19 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0172
20 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0097
21 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0127
22 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0100
23 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0094
24 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0814_Homefield_0115
25 / 25
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

'COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF' CONTINUES

COLTS KICKOFF CONCERT

The 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert, featuring The Jim Irsay Band & The Jim Irsay Collection, in Indianapolis is SOLD OUT.

The concert will feature special performances by rock legend and Indiana's own John Mellencamp, as well as music greats Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash), Ann Wilson (Heart) and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band). Fans also will enjoy a special appearance by world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel.

The evening also will include an exhibition of pieces from The Jim Irsay Collection, including Irsay's world-famous guitar and instrument collection, as well as iconic artifacts from American history and popular culture. The exhibit also will include unique Colts memorabilia from 40 seasons in Indianapolis.

DOWNTOWN 'SHINING A LIGHT' SHOW

To prepare for the upcoming season, Downtown Indy will feature the Colts during its "Shining a Light" show on Monument Circle. The light show will give fans a look back on special moments, players and traditions from the last 40 seasons of Colts history.

The light show will repeat each night at 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. through Sept. 9.

40th SEASON HOME OPENER VS. JACKSONVILLE

The Colts will open their 40th season in Indianapolis against the Jacksonville Jaguars by saluting members of the 1984 Colts team, coaching staff, cheer alumni and fans who will come together to celebrate this milestone throughout the game. Highlights will include:

  • A "40 Season Patch" on player jerseys
  • A free 1980's inspired Colts T-shirt for the first 50,000 fans to arrive in stadium
  • Reunion of 1984 alumni players & coaches during first quarter
  • Halftime show featuring a reunion performance by more than 300 Colts Cheerleaders from the past 40 seasons. 

Complete gameday information available at Colts.com/gameday

Related Content

news

New Lucas Oil Stadium amenities, fan info for 2023 Colts home games

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and info for the 2023 Colts home schedule, which starts with their 40th home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
news

Just Announced: 2023 Colts gameday giveaways, halftime shows & promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule. 
news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!
news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!
news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game
news

No-Fee 'Blue Friday' Offer Extended to 'Cyber Monday'

Offer extended through November 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET
news

'Blue Friday' No-Fee Tickets Available for Colts-Texans Game

Offer available beginning TODAY at 10 a.m.

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.  
news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.
news

Limited Colts vs. Titans Tickets Just Released!

The Colts have released additional tickets from the Tennessee Titans player and coach visiting team allotment.
Advertising