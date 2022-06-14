5 Things Learned About Colts' Defense In Offseason Program: Gus Bradley Sorts Out Scheme; Stephon Gilmore Sees Upside For New Team In 2022

3. The Colts are everything Stephon Gilmore hoped they'd be.

Gilmore was deliberate in choosing where to sign in free agency earlier this year. He wanted to make sure it was the right fit, and was willing to wait for that fit to emerge.

So Gilmore didn't land with the Colts until a month after the NFL's free agency window opened – unusual for a guy who's only a few years removed from being the league's Defensive Player of the Year, but very much intentional for the 31-year-old veteran.

And as Gilmore got around his new teammates and coaches, it further cemented his conviction in signing with the Colts.

"Everyone's taking it serious. That's what I like," Gilmore said. "The ultimate goal is to be great on the field, everybody wants that. It's fun to be in a group like that, that puts the work in. The sky's the limit there."

Gilmore went to two Super Bowls – winning one – in his four seasons with the New England Patriots, so this is a guy who knows what a winning culture looks like. He also has settled in well to working with Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus, and how those two longtime defensive coaches want to use his skillset.