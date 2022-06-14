5 Things Learned About Colts' Defense In Offseason Program: Gus Bradley Sorts Out Scheme; Stephon Gilmore Sees Upside For New Team In 2022

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' defense from mid-April through early June. 

Jun 14, 2022 at 03:36 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Gus Bradley

1. Gus Bradley and his coaching staff have a lot to sort through.

The offseason program – from Phase 1 in April through minicamp in June – was incredibly beneficial for Bradley to lay the foundation for his defense and sift through the varying skillsets his new players possess.

"We're doing a lot of things just to see what they do well in," Bradley said. "Then, we'll pare it down from there. We'll need training camp too to continue to look at that. We throw a lot at them just to see what their skillset is, what they can handle and what they can perform at a high level with."

The ability to figure out certain things over the last few weeks means Bradley and his coaches can hone in on certain details and assignments while evaluating their players early in training camp. That's what made those meetings and practices so valuable for the Colts' defense.

"I think it's very huge, to be able to learn the playbook with the whole team, whole defense here now and just try to get going," defensive end Kwity Paye said.

2. Darius Leonard underwent a procedure on his back.

The procedure, which was done on June 7, should not only alleviate a nagging issue that developed during the offseason program, but also could have a positive impact on the ankle issues Leonard's battled through over the last year.

"I think it's the whole thing, right?" head coach Frank Reich said. "Darius will continue to rehab that and strengthen it and my guess is now with the back issue cleared up, that the work that he does will actually take effect. My general understanding is with what was going on was maybe that could've slowed down some of that other rehab."

Reich said Leonard will not need a second procedure on his ankle, and the Colts expect Leonard to potentially miss some of training camp but be ready for the regular season.

"I don't know the exact timetable on the return," Reich said. "My mind is saying, as long as he's ready for the regular season – you know what I mean? Does he need to play in the preseason? Sure, it would be nice to play a little bit but if that doesn't happen, not worried about it."

3. The Colts are everything Stephon Gilmore hoped they'd be.

Gilmore was deliberate in choosing where to sign in free agency earlier this year. He wanted to make sure it was the right fit, and was willing to wait for that fit to emerge.

So Gilmore didn't land with the Colts until a month after the NFL's free agency window opened – unusual for a guy who's only a few years removed from being the league's Defensive Player of the Year, but very much intentional for the 31-year-old veteran.

And as Gilmore got around his new teammates and coaches, it further cemented his conviction in signing with the Colts.

"Everyone's taking it serious. That's what I like," Gilmore said. "The ultimate goal is to be great on the field, everybody wants that. It's fun to be in a group like that, that puts the work in. The sky's the limit there."

Gilmore went to two Super Bowls – winning one – in his four seasons with the New England Patriots, so this is a guy who knows what a winning culture looks like. He also has settled in well to working with Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus, and how those two longtime defensive coaches want to use his skillset.

"I know the scheme. I've been in the league for a while and a I've seen how those guys have played," Gilmore said. "I think it fits my style of play a lot. It's only going to help me make plays, I just gotta keep putting the work in day in and day out, working on my technique, trusting my teammates and go from there."

Phase 3 - Minicamp - 2022

View highlights from the field as the Colts conclude 2022 OTAs with their final minicamp practice.

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #51 DE Kwity Paye
1 / 53

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
2 / 53

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
Nate Ollie Defensive Line
3 / 53

Nate Ollie Defensive Line

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
4 / 53

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
86 WR Samson Nacua
5 / 53

86 WR Samson Nacua

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
6 / 53

1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
84 WR Michael Young Jr.
7 / 53

84 WR Michael Young Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
8 / 53

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline, #91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
9 / 53

92 DE Kameron Cline, #91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
8 WR Tyson Morris
10 / 53

8 WR Tyson Morris

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 / 53

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
12 / 53

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
13 / 53

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
14 / 53

Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

© Indianapolis Colts
33 S Armani Watts
15 / 53

33 S Armani Watts

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
16 / 53

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0609_VetCamp_0773
17 / 53
© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
18 / 53

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers, #1 WR Parris Campbell
19 / 53

Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers, #1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
42 CB Marcel Dabo
20 / 53

42 CB Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
21 / 53

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 TE Nikola Kalinic
22 / 53

48 TE Nikola Kalinic

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
23 / 53

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
24 / 53

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
25 / 53

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #46 LS Luke Rhodes
26 / 53

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
27 / 53

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
Cato June Assistant Linebackers
28 / 53

Cato June Assistant Linebackers

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
29 / 53

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
30 / 53

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
31 / 53

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown
32 / 53

38 CB Tony Brown

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
33 / 53

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
34 / 53

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
35 / 53

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB D'Vonte Price, #40 CB Chris Wilcox
36 / 53

27 RB D'Vonte Price, #40 CB Chris Wilcox

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
37 / 53

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
38 / 53

16 WR Ashton Dulin, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
74 T Ryan Van Demark, #63 G Danny Pinter, #75 G Will Fries, #79 T Bernhard Raimann, #60 G Josh Seltzner
39 / 53

74 T Ryan Van Demark, #63 G Danny Pinter, #75 G Will Fries, #79 T Bernhard Raimann, #60 G Josh Seltzner

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
40 / 53

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
41 / 53

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
42 / 53

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
68 McKinley Williams III
43 / 53

68 McKinley Williams III

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #99 DT DeForest Buckner
44 / 53

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
45 / 53

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #42 RB CJ Verdell, #27 RB D'Vonte Price
46 / 53

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #42 RB CJ Verdell, #27 RB D'Vonte Price

© Indianapolis Colts
86 WR Samson Nacua
47 / 53

86 WR Samson Nacua

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
48 / 53

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley
49 / 53

Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
50 / 53

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0609_VetCamp_1914
51 / 53
© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
52 / 53

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0609_VetCamp_1909
53 / 53
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Among the standouts of the offseason program: Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers was active in getting his hands on passes during full-speed seven-on-seven work and continues to look like one of the biggest steals of the 2020 NFL Draft (he was the No. 211 overall pick). He had two interceptions in 2021 and his passer rating allowed when targeted of 72.6 ranked 20th among cornerbacks with at least 300 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Rodgers is in line to play a key role in the Colts' cornerback rotation alongside Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson and a host of others who will compete during training camp.

"We feel like Isaiah's a great cover corner," Reich said. "Smart, instinctive, great ball skills. You know if he gets near it and he has a chance to catch it, he's going to catch it because of his ball skills. He's continued to progress really well. We have a lot of confidence in Isaiah."

5. Julian Blackmon is on track for training camp.

Less than eight months out from suffering a torn Achilles' in practice, Julian Blackmon wasn't just participating in OTA and minicamp practices – he was participating at full speed.

Blackmon approached his rehab process with positivity and patience, as well as an understanding of how to successfully navigate it. This is a guy, after all, who tore his ACL in the Pac-12 Championship in December of 2019, then made his NFL debut about nine months later.

"I think I proved that as a rookie in terms of being really good at rehabbing, making sure that I'm listening to the trainers, coaches, staying mentally in it," Blackmon said. "... It's not something, of course, that you want to have happen, but because it did happen to me, who better than me to come back from it?"

Blackmon said if all continues to go well, there's no reason he can't be full go when training camp begins next month. But the on-field work he was already able to do during OTAs and minicamp means he'll arrive at Grand Park with a knowledge and experience base working in Bradley's defense, which should be invaluable in preparing for the regular season.

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Offense In Offseason Program: What Matt Ryan, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce Accomplished Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' offense from mid-April through early June.

news

Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

The Colts announced the changes on Friday.

news

Colts' Kwity Paye Excited To Help Grow NFL On His Home Continent Of Africa

Paye, a Liberian, will travel to Ghana to participate in the NFL's first official events in Africa later this month.

news

How Colts Are Supporting Tyler Trent Foundation's Second Annual 'Tee Off For Tyler' Fundraiser

Five Colts players, as well as general manager Chris Ballard, will attend the Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic on Monday at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield, and the team also facilitated the donation of a number of items and experiences to a silent auction benefitting the Tyler Trent Foundation.

news

Colts' Frank Reich, Jim Irsay Donate To Funds Supporting Victims And Survivors Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

The donations come in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Buffalo and this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

news

NFL Combine To Stay In Indianapolis In 2023, 2024

The NFL announced on Tuesday it will not move the NFL Combine from Indianapolis, where it's been held since 1987, for at least the next two years.

news

Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Tarik Glenn To Join Colts Ring Of Honor On October 30

Fans may purchase single-game tickets to the Oct. 30 game and other home games at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

news

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Alec Pierce To Contract

Pierce was the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Alec Pierce Stands Out, Michael Young Jr. Looks To Follow In Uncle's Footsteps With Colts

Undrafted wide receiver Michael Young Jr., who teamed up with second-round pick Alec Pierce at Cincinnati, is the nephew of former Colts Super Bowl-winning running back Joseph Addai.

news

Colts Rookie Minicamp Notebook: What We Learned About Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann, Nick Cross on Day 1 In Indianapolis

The Colts held Day 1 of their rookie minicamp on Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising