'Gus Did A Great Job:' How Colts Shut Down Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Offense In Home Opener Win

The Colts held the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs offense to 17 points with a sound, well-executed defensive gameplan. 

Sep 25, 2022 at 09:14 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs' full-time starting quarterback in 2018, they've played 68 regular season games.

They've scored fewer than 20 points just six times. The sixth time came Sunday, when the Colts' defense limited Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense to two touchdowns and one field goal in a 20-17 win.

The Colts held the four-time Pro Bowl, perennial-MVP-candidate Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to 20 completions on 35 attempts (57.1 percent) for 262 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a passer rating of 78.5. Both Mahomes' completion percentage and passer rating checked in as the 10th-lowest, respectively, of his career.

"Knowing the type of team, knowing the type of opponent you're going against," linebacker Zaire Franklin said, "just felt good to be able to have a great performance against a great offense."

The Colts' defense did a number of things exceedingly well against Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense on Sunday. First: They stifled Kansas City's ground game, limiting the Chiefs to 2.5 yards per carry on 23 attempts. And digging deeper, the Chiefs' backs – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerrick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco and Michael Burton – gained just 32 yards on 18 carries (1.8 yards/attempt). Six of the Chiefs' 17 true running plays resulted in a tackle for a loss or a tackle for no gain by the Colts, with Franklin racking up three TFL/no gains.

But the Colts already knew they could, baseline, stop the run. And the Chiefs entered Week 3 with a 6-2 record when averaging 2.5 yards per rush (they're now 6-3).

What the Colts' defense showed against the Chiefs was just how well they can, as a whole, defend the pass.

Mahomes was able to get the ball out quick – in under 2.5 seconds – on just half of his 46 dropbacks, and completed 16 of those 23 throws for 149 yards, per Pro Football Focus. Mahomes entered Week 3 with the sixth-lowest average time to throw in the NFL at 2.52 seconds and his passer rating on those was 109.1; on Sunday, his passer rating on those quick-release throws was 83.4.

With all the motion and pre-snap window-dressing Kansas City does, limiting Mahomes' efficiency on those quick throws was important – especially for a defense playing in just its third game in a new scheme under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

"It was a great game plan. Gus did a great job," linebacker Bobby Okereke said. "There were a lot of checks. A lot of mental gymnastics for us on the field trying to get everything right and be in the right spots. But we had great communication – elite communication."

But when Mahomes looked to extend plays and create off-schedule, the Colts' defense clamped down. When Mahomes took more than 3.5 seconds to throw, he completed just three of 11 passes on 16 drop-backs, per PFF; he took one sack and scrambled four times with a passer rating of 57.8.

The combination of making Mahomes hitch and not rip those quick throws, and then keeping the pressure on him – and plastering in coverage downfield – led the Colts to largely prevent those kind of explosive, how-the-heck-did-he-do-that plays the Chiefs quarterback has become known for over his career.

"He's a special player," defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who notched a sack on Sunday, said. "At the end of the day with those kind of quarterbacks you just got to continue to keep rushing and have second effort. Those guys, they don't stop, and they can make little things into big plays. The biggest key for us today was to continue to rush the passer no matter what else was going on."

The Colts pressured Mahomes on 16 of his 46 drop-backs and he completed just three of 12 passes for 65 yards on those plays. And that was the result of a relentless pass rush and outstanding coverage downfield – total team defense.

"Defensively, it was just a great effort," head coach Frank Reich said. "I mean, a really great effort. I don't think I've ever seen anyone rush Mahomes that well, even though it might have only been one sack, but we had him on the run. We had him in the well. He didn't escape and make a bunch of big plays. Real credit to our D-line and our defense and what we did there. I thought we played coverage exceedingly well. I thought Gus and the defensive staff had a great game plan."

news

With Clear Mind, Alec Pierce Shows Off Potential For Colts' Offense

After going without a catch in his NFL debut, and then missing last week's game due to a concussion, Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce returned to the lineup Sunday and was a major contributor in Indy's big win over the Kansas City Chiefs, logging his first three career receptions.

news

Special Teams Come Up 'Huge' for Colts in First Win of 2022

When it came to the special teams units, the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday both made big plays and forced the Kansas City Chiefs into a few key blunders, contributing in a big way to the Colts' first victory of the 2022 season.

news

Jelani Woods' Mindset Heading Into Game-Winner? 'Just Make A Play'

Jelani Woods made his first two NFL receptions count in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling touchdowns on both catches, including the game-winning grab, in the Indianapolis Colts' 20-17 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Defeat Chiefs, 20-17

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, to earn their first victory of the season Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

With Stifling Run Defense, Colts See Strong Foundation Being Built Under Gus Bradley

The Colts enter Week 3 second in the NFL in yards per rush allowed (2.7).

news

7 Colts Greats Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a nominee in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne was a finalist and defensive end Robert Mathis was a semifinalist last year.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

news

Matt Ryan 'Good' After Rolling Up Hand Late Against Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said he's feeling "good" after appearing to roll up his right throwing arm/hand late in Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

The Colts fell, 24-0, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin Sets 'Great Example' With Defense, Special Teams Double-Dip Against Texans

Franklin played all 70 defensive snaps as well as 17 special teams snaps in the Colts' 20-20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor rushed 31 times for 161 yards with a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday, and it's the sixth time the 2021 AP All-Pro running back has earned the honor.

