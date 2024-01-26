Colts see upside, areas of improvement for defense in 2024

The results, as usually is the case with a focused youth movement, were mixed. Flowers, Jones and Brents all individually had their moments – like Flowers' breakout game against the Los Angeles Rams that ended with him sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury – but the Colts finished 2023 with the sixth-highest explosive play rate allowed in the NFL (14.7 percent of opponent pass attempts gained at least 15 yards). And despite setting an Indianapolis-era franchise record with 51 sacks (fifth in the NFL), the Colts allowed 24.4 points per game, 28th in the league.

"We took our lumps at times but I think it's going to pay off down the line for them," Ballard said. "I think we had five or six new starters on defense. We did do some good things now. It's not like it's all bad.

"The points do need to come down. We'll continue to have long discussions about where we're going and how we'll get that done. But saying that, we had new starters on defense. We did do some good things too. We got after the passer pretty good. I think it's got to be a little better but 51 sacks is pretty good. Took the ball away, we need to be a little better there in that area and we have to take away the explosives. But I would expect us to take another jump here this year on defense."