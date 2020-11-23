Rodrigo Blankenship's Game-Winner Gives Colts 34-31 Overtime Victory Over Packers

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) are back home today, playing host to the NFC North Division-leading Green Bay Packers (7-2) in their 2020 Week 11 clash at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check back here for live, in-game analysis, notes and highlights.

Game Photos: Colts Vs. Packers

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) are back home today, playing host to the NFC North Division-leading Green Bay Packers (7-2) in their 2020 Week 11 clash at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Check back here for live, in-game analysis, notes and highlights from this matchup.

LIVE GAME BLOG

HOW TO WATCH

Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Packers matchup.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 11 contest against the Packers; click here to read more:

• LB Matthew Adams
• DE Ben Banogu
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Isaiah Rodgers
• T Braden Smith
• TE Noah Togiai

GAME PREVIEW

Click here for all the stats and notes and quotes you'll need to get ready for today's Packers game.

Colts fans can catch the re-air of today's Week 11 contest against the Green Bay Packers on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

