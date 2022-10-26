Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.
Murphy's dishes – under her new Inspo brand – will be available at Section 132A on the stadium's Street Level and will include items such as:
- Cuban Sandwich (Pulled Pork, Ham, House-made Pickles, Swiss, Mustard)
- Waygu Dog (Snake River 100% Waygu Beef, Caramelized & Fried Onions, Dijonnaise, Chives)
- Sriracha Mac & Cheese (Smoked Gouda, Gruyere, Sharp Cheddar, Panko Top)
- Asian Sticky Wings (Sesame Seeds, Scallions)
- Inspo Smoked Crispy Wings (Dry Rub, Hickory Smoked, House-made Ranch)
- Loaded Tater Tots (Pulled Pork, Inspo Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Scallions)
Murphy will be on hand at the remaining home games to cook for and serve fans. For more info about gameday menu options from Lucas Oil Stadium and hospitality partner Sodexo Live!, visit Colts.com/game-day/food-drink.
A physical therapist by trade, Murphy won the competition last fall, creating 20 dishes in challenges presented by some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including Masaharu Morimoto, Nancy Silverton, Roy Choi, Dominique Crenn and Curtis Stone.
Even after suffering a dramatic on-camera injury, she pushed through by presenting the judges with a stunning four course meal, winning the title of MasterChef: Legends.
Murphy went on to unveil her Inspo food concepts inside the Fishers Test Kitchen earlier this year. In addition to Inspo and catering private events, she hosts her own cooking segments on the FOX and CBS local morning shows and forged a partnership with GrubHub to bring her dishes to diners across the country. She also is working on a cookbook to be published in 2023.