Colts to expand footprint internationally to Germany and Austria

The Indianapolis Colts will expand their footprint outside of the United States with a new focus on growing American football and the Colts brand in the countries of Germany and Austria, Colts officials announced today.

The announcement follows the NFL's approval of the Colts as a part of the league's Global Markets Program at the ongoing NFL Annual League Meetings. Launched in 2022, the program grants NFL clubs access to international markets as part of a long-term effort to drive NFL fan growth beyond the United States.

Each spring, NFL clubs may apply to the league's International Committee for rights to pursue marketing, fan engagement, commercial activations and more in selected international markets. Clubs then are awarded rights for at least five years, during which they can pursue activities in that international market similar to what they can do in their home market.

For more info and content about the Colts international program, visit Colts.com/International.

"After seeing the appetite for American football firsthand this past fall in Frankfurt, we are more than excited to expand the reach of the Horseshoe internationally," said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. "In Germany and Austria, we've found vibrant markets that make sense for our club, but that also will provide more international exposure and connections for our partners, Indiana businesses and many more across the state."

The Colts have existing ties to the two countries, including:

Current Colts tackle Bernhard Raimann hails from Vienna, Austria.

hails from Vienna, Austria. Current Colts safety Marcel Dabo hails from Reutlingen, Germany.

hails from Reutlingen, Germany. Former Colts linebacker Björn Werner , who was selected by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, hails from Germany and has been a Colts booster in the country after his playing career.

, who was selected by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, hails from Germany and has been a Colts booster in the country after his playing career. The Colts played their first game in Germany last fall, defeating the New England Patriots on Nov. 12, 2023, in Frankfurt.

What's more:

Germany is Indiana's fourth largest trading partner with $3.86 billion of exports in 2023.

Close to 150 German and Austrian companies currently have a presence in Indiana.

There are 11 sister cities agreements between Indiana and Germany, including a sister city relationship between Indianapolis and Cologne, Germany.

The State of Indiana has a satellite office in Berlin, Germany.

"As a proud supporter of American football worldwide, I'm so excited to see the Indianapolis Colts take this important step toward growing our game in Europe and across the globe," said Werner, who now is a football commentator, content producer and entrepreneur in Germany. "But as a Colt myself, I can't tell you how thrilled I am to see my team and the Horseshoe become a part of sports, business and culture in my home country."

In year one, the Colts will introduce fan engagement, business development and other marketing initiatives in the two countries, beginning immediately. Efforts will include building access to Colts broadcasts in both countries, strengthening existing fan clubs and creating new fan clubs in both nations, promoting opportunities for young people to learn and participate in the game, including growing flag football, and much more.