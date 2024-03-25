Colts to expand footprint internationally to Germany and Austria

The Indianapolis Colts will expand their footprint outside of the United States with a new focus on growing American football and the Colts brand in the countries of Germany and Austria, Colts officials announced today.
The announcement follows the NFL's approval of the Colts as a part of the league's Global Markets Program at the ongoing NFL Annual League Meetings. Launched in 2022, the program grants NFL clubs access to international markets as part of a long-term effort to drive NFL fan growth beyond the United States.
Each spring, NFL clubs may apply to the league's International Committee for rights to pursue marketing, fan engagement, commercial activations and more in selected international markets. Clubs then are awarded rights for at least five years, during which they can pursue activities in that international market similar to what they can do in their home market.
For more info and content about the Colts international program, visit Colts.com/International.
"After seeing the appetite for American football firsthand this past fall in Frankfurt, we are more than excited to expand the reach of the Horseshoe internationally," said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. "In Germany and Austria, we've found vibrant markets that make sense for our club, but that also will provide more international exposure and connections for our partners, Indiana businesses and many more across the state."
The Colts have existing ties to the two countries, including:
- Current Colts tackle Bernhard Raimann hails from Vienna, Austria.
- Current Colts safety Marcel Dabo hails from Reutlingen, Germany.
- Former Colts linebacker Björn Werner, who was selected by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, hails from Germany and has been a Colts booster in the country after his playing career.
- The Colts played their first game in Germany last fall, defeating the New England Patriots on Nov. 12, 2023, in Frankfurt.
What's more:
- Germany is Indiana's fourth largest trading partner with $3.86 billion of exports in 2023.
- Close to 150 German and Austrian companies currently have a presence in Indiana.
- There are 11 sister cities agreements between Indiana and Germany, including a sister city relationship between Indianapolis and Cologne, Germany.
- The State of Indiana has a satellite office in Berlin, Germany.
"As a proud supporter of American football worldwide, I'm so excited to see the Indianapolis Colts take this important step toward growing our game in Europe and across the globe," said Werner, who now is a football commentator, content producer and entrepreneur in Germany. "But as a Colt myself, I can't tell you how thrilled I am to see my team and the Horseshoe become a part of sports, business and culture in my home country."
In year one, the Colts will introduce fan engagement, business development and other marketing initiatives in the two countries, beginning immediately. Efforts will include building access to Colts broadcasts in both countries, strengthening existing fan clubs and creating new fan clubs in both nations, promoting opportunities for young people to learn and participate in the game, including growing flag football, and much more.
In the near future, Colts personnel will visit the markets to meet with fans, local partners and media to build goodwill, cultivate relationships and gather more insights on areas of opportunity within the countries.
---
COLTS BAUEN INTERNATIONALE PRÄSENZ NACH DEUTSCHLAND UND ÖSTERREICH AUS
Die Indianapolis Colts werden ihre Präsenz außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten verstärken und sich dabei auf den Ausbau des American Football und der Marke Colts in Deutschland und Österreich konzentrieren, wie die Colts heute bekannt gaben.
Die Ankündigung folgt auf die Aufnahme der Colts durch die NFL in das Global Markets Program der Liga beim jährlichen Ligatreffen der NFL. Das 2022 gestartete Programm gewährt NFL Teams Zugang zu internationalen Märkten als Teil einer langfristigen Bemühung, das NFL-Fanwachstum außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten voranzutreiben.
Jedes Frühjahr können sich die NFL Teams beim internationalen Komitee der NFL um Rechte für Marketing, Fanbindung, kommerzielle Aktivitäten und weiteren Aktivitäten in ausgewählten internationalen Märkten bewerben. Die Vereine erhalten die Rechte für mindestens fünf Jahre, in denen sie in diesem internationalen Markt ähnliche Aktivitäten wie in ihrem Heimatmarkt durchführen können.
Weitere Informationen und Inhalte zum internationalen Programm der Colts finden Sie unter Colts.com/International.
"Nachdem wir im vergangenen Herbst in Frankfurt die Begeisterung für American Football hautnah miterlebt haben, sind wir mehr als begeistert, die internationale Reichweite des Hufeisens auf Europa und die ganze Welt auszudehnen", sagte Colts-Eigentümer und CEO Jim Irsay. "In Deutschland und Österreich haben wir pulsierende Märkte gefunden, die nicht nur für unser Team sinnvoll sind, sondern auch unseren Partnern, Unternehmen in Indiana und vielen anderen im ganzen Bundesstaat mehr internationale Präsenz und Verbindungen bieten werden."
Die Colts haben bereits bestehende Verbindungen zu den beiden Ländern:
- Der aktuelle Tackle der Colts, Bernhard Raimann, stammt aus Wien, Österreich.
- Der aktuelle Colts Safety Marcel Dabo stammt aus Reutlingen, Deutschland.
- Der ehemalige Linebacker der Colts, Björn Werner, der von Indianapolis in der ersten Runde des NFL-Drafts 2013 ausgewählt wurde, stammt aus Deutschland und war nach seiner Spielerkarriere ein Förderer der Colts in seinem Land.
- Die Colts bestritten ihr erstes Spiel in Deutschland im vergangenen Herbst und besiegten die New England Patriots am 12. November 2023 in Frankfurt.
Weitere Informationen:
- Deutschland ist der viertgrößte Handelspartner Indianas mit Exporten in Höhe von 3,86 Milliarden Dollar im Jahr 2023.
- Fast 150 deutsche und österreichische Unternehmen sind derzeit in Indiana vertreten.
- Es gibt 11 Städtepartnerschaftsabkommen zwischen Indiana und Deutschland, darunter eine Städtepartnerschaft zwischen Indianapolis und Köln, Deutschland.
- Der Bundesstaat Indiana hat eine Außenstelle in Berlin, Deutschland.
"Als stolzer Unterstützer des American Football auf der ganzen Welt bin ich begeistert, dass die Indianapolis Colts diesen wichtigen Schritt machen, um unser Spiel in Europa und auf der ganzen Welt zu fördern", sagte Werner, der heute als Football-Kommentator, Content-Produzent und Unternehmer in Deutschland tätig ist. "Als Colt kann ich gar nicht sagen, wie sehr ich mich freue, dass mein Team und das Horseshoe ein Teil des Sports, der Wirtschaft und der Kultur in meinem Heimatland werden."
Im ersten Jahr werden die Colts ab sofort in den beiden Ländern Initiativen zur Fanbindung, Geschäftsentwicklung und anderen Marketingmaßnahmen einführen. Dazu gehören der Ausbau des Zugangs zu Colts-Übertragungen in beiden Ländern, die Stärkung bestehender Fanclubs und die Gründung neuer Fanclubs in beiden Ländern, die Förderung von Möglichkeiten für junge Menschen, das Spiel zu erlernen und daran teilzunehmen, einschließlich des Ausbaus von Flag Football, und vieles mehr.
In naher Zukunft werden Mitarbeiter der Colts die Märkte besuchen, um sich mit Fans, lokalen Partnern und Medien zu treffen, um Beziehungen aufzubauen und zu pflegen und weitere Erkenntnisse über die Möglichkeiten in den beiden Ländern zu gewinnen.
The Colts took on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt Germany during the 2023 season. Check out some of the best photo from the trip.