Frankfurt shines as NFL's international stage expands in Germany

(John Denver's Country Roads is, as I understand it, a frequently-sung song during Oktoberfest in Germany.)

The NFL hit a home run staging two games in Frankfurt this season, and the fans – a mix of mostly Germans, Europeans and Americans making the trip abroad – were electric. And everywhere you went in Frankfurt, you saw football fans not of Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, AC Milan, etc. You saw fans of the Colts, Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, etc.

Patrick Mahomes' face was plastered all over the main train station, and folks wearing a collage of NFL jerseys milled around – plenty of Patriots, of course, but just about every team was represented with some piece of apparel. A bustling lunch spot had an NFL special burger on its menu. Ex-Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler took the microphone at an NFL event in the city center and immediately began talking about his Super Bowl-sealing interception of Russell Wilson while a group of European Seattle Seahawks fans stood awkwardly.