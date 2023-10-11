Gardner Minshew downplays 'revenge game' narrative ahead of Colts' Week 6 meeting with Jacksonville Jaguars

"Minshew Mania" was born at Washington State in Pullman, Wash., and was brought to an NFL audience in Jacksonville, Fla. The jorts, the fu man chu and the electric play on the field made Gardner Minshew a feel-good story in 2019, even as the Jaguars went 6-10 and finished last in the AFC South.

Minshew started a dozen games for the Jaguars as a sixth-round rookie in 2019, throwing for 3,271 yards with a sterling touchdown-to-interception ratio of 21 to six. In 2020, Minshew upped his completion percentage to 66 percent and posted a passer rating of 95.9, but the Jaguars went 1-7 in his eight starts, ultimately finishing with the NFL's worst record.

In 2021, Minshew spent the entire offseason and training camp with the Jaguars, who brought in a new head coach (Urban Meyer) and a new top-picked quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) that year. The Jaguars traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick before rosters were cut to 53, ending his time in Jacksonville.

Minshew in Philadelphia was united with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and after two years as Jalen Hurts' backup, he re-united with Steichen in Indianapolis. With Anthony Richardson placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Minshew will start at least the Colts' next four games, beginning with one on Sunday against his former team: The Jaguars.

On Wednesday, Minshew was asked if he has any different emotions ahead of this weekend's trip to Jacksonville.

"Not really, man," Minshew said. "Just excited to get out there and play football. Wherever, whenever, it's always a good time."

Minshew's personality blends competitiveness with professionalism all under a good-vibes-only disposition. The Colts, collectively, hold him in high regard, with center Ryan Kelly saying Minshew is "one of the best (teammates) I've ever had." And on the field, Minshew has helped steer the Colts to three wins. He's done more than just kept the offense afloat with Richardson out; he's made critical plays late in games that've massively influenced the outcomes of wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.