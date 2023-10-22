Turnovers, penalties overshadow progress from Colts offense in Week 7 loss to Browns

The Browns bookended Sunday's game with lengthy scoring drives – first with running back Jerome Ford rumbling 69 yards for a touchdown, then last a 12-play, 80-yard possession defined by back-to-back penalties assessed to cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. The first, an illegal contact flag, wiped out an EJ Speed strip-sack that would've clinched a Colts win; the second, a pass interference flag in the end zone, gave Cleveland first-and-goal on the one-yard line with 33 seconds left.

Both in the moment and after the game, Colts players expressed disagreement with those flags on Baker – while also maintaining there were plays they could've made on both sides of the ball to not have the game come down to those back-to-back penalties.

"You win as a team, lose as a team," center Ryan Kelly said. "This one stings about as bad as I can remember because they're a good team. We played hard, the whole team played hard."

In between those drives, though, the Browns ran 48 plays and gained just 166 yards (3.5 yards/play), with P.J. Walker taking over for Deshaun Watson at quarterback following a near-interception by cornerback Kenny Moore II. In that span, the Browns managed just six points on drives that began in their own territory – both Dustin Hopkins field goals from 50-plus yards – but scored 20 other points off those turnovers and the blocked field goal.

"(Steichen's) message was, turnovers and penalties in this league get you beat," tight end Mo Alie-Cox said, "and we had turnovers and we had penalties in critical situations today, and you saw what happened."

The Colts will nonetheless take some encouraging things away from Sunday's loss, given the team set season highs in points (38) and total yards (456). Wide receiver Josh Downs scored a 59-yard touchdown and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. rumbled for a 75-yard score, the latter was Colts' longest touchdown since Week 9 of the 2021 season. Running back Jonathan Taylor scored his first touchdown of the season, while Minshew shimmied his way into the end zone twice.

Those are all things the Colts feel like they can build on, especially once the turnovers and penalties get cleaned up.

"It was definitely a roller coaster of a game," Minshew said. "A lot of good I feel like we did on the offensive side and then once again, turnovers really bit us there. I think we just got to do a better job of taking care of the ball, playing complimentary football when our defense is playing well.