In NFL's Year of the Backup QB, Gardner Minshew II's competitiveness and next-play mindset have Colts firmly in AFC playoff race

Against the Steelers in Week 15, those traits came up in a few key situations.

Minshew's playmaking ability sparked the Colts' first scoring drive – which started to erase an early 13-0 deficit – when he escaped pressure to his right, bought time, pointed downfield and floated a pretty pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a 42-yard gain. Later in the first half, his next-play mentality brought him back to wide receiver D.J. Montgomery – who dropped a touchdown to end the Colts' previous possession – for a 34-yard gain with under a minute to go; he found Montgomery a few plays later for a touchdown.

"I told him in the end zone after he dropped it that I'm coming right back," Minshew said. "I've seen enough from D.J., I know that one drop is not going to turn me away."

That kind of leadership and unflinching trust in himself and his teammates, no matter what just happened over the course of a game, resonates with the Colts. No matter if he just threw an interception or a wide receiver just dropped a pass, Minshew maintains a mentality to which the Colts gravitate.

"He has a natural charisma," Granson said. "I don't know – 'Minshew Magic.'"

"He is locked in and has been as cool as he can be when the seas are rough, which you don't say that about everybody either," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "Gosh, sometimes things don't go great. It's easy in this world, anything we do when things aren't going great to change your mindset, to adjust your mindset and sort of put yourself in a worse place. Gardner doesn't do that."

The Colts, collectively, don't take this part of Minshew's personality for granted. Not every quarterback possesses it, especially backups.

"I think that's special at the quarterback position," Steichen said. "You've got to have that mindset, next play, no matter what happens because you're going to go out there, you've got to pull the trigger in clutch situations. Obviously third down, standing in the pocket and delivering the throws to guys with guys barreling down on you in the pocket. I think that mindset of next play no matter what happens, good or bad – moving on to the next play, he's got that."

Behind the scenes, the Colts know Minshew as a brilliant football mind with an engaging personality and a hyper-competitive drive that's all about winning. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Minshew thinks "creatively" about how to attack opposing defenses within the Colts' scheme; Granson said Minshew is committed to "personalizing" routes based on the specific strengths of each player he throws to.

The guy Colts players and coaches know Minshew to be isn't necessarily the guy most of the public would expect. He's got a goofy streak, sure, but living in a van, wearing jorts, sporting a fu man chu – those aren't the things that define Minshew as a player and teammate.

"He loves winning, he loves football, he loves the X's and O's, he loves the preparation," Ehlinger said. "I think everything about the game is what makes him tick."

So as the Colts continue to navigate an AFC playoff race filled with backup quarterbacks, they'll do so with a high level of trust in their ability to win critical games with Minshew behind center. The Colts have seen for months how they can win with Minshew. If they keep it up, Minshew will quarterback a team into the playoffs for the first time in his five-year career.