GAMEDAY ON COLTS.COM

Oct 23, 2011 at 07:57 AM
Team Wk 6 Season
New Orleans 99.3 88.2
Indianapolis 92.5 67.1
Play the New York Life Protection Index Game

Play the New York Life Protection Index game

To predict the Colts New York Life Protection Index rating, click here.

Hey Colts Fans, this week the Colts ranked #3 on the New York Life Protection Index with a 92.5 rating!! The NYLPI is a new football statistic that measures how well a team's offensive line protects their Quarterback. The standings are updated each week throughout the season. The New York Life Protection Index was created by sports information leader STATS and is designed to evaluate a team's aptitude in pass protection.

Click here to see the complete rankings for week 5 and to learn more about the New York Life Protection Index: http://www.newyorklife.com/nyl/v/index.jsp?vgnextoid=b819b225c029f210VgnVCM100000ac841cacRCRD

The New York Life Protection Index is an innovative weekly rating that measures how well each team's offensive line protects its quarterback.

In today's football, the 'golden age' of passing, a pro football team's ability to protect the quarterback is a key attribute to winning games. The New York Life Protection Index was created by sports information leader STATS, and is calculated using a formula comprised of the length of a team's pass attempts combined with penalties by offensive linemen, sacks allowed and quarterback hurries and knockdowns.

The New York Life Protection Index is updated weekly throughout the regular season. The Indianapolis Colts finished #1 in the final standings of the 2010 New York Life Protection Index.

How to Play:

  1. 1-time quick registration, then log in here.
    • Predict the week's Protection Index score.
    • Check back after the game for the actual Protection Index score.
    • The closer your score is to ZERO, the better.

More on Colts.com

Stay tuned to the Toyota Gameday Page for the latest news, videos, and photos in-game. It features up to the minute play-by-play and detailed scoring information. Come back after the game for complete statistical data and more great post-game content featuring Colts players and coaches.

Looking for some Colts fans to share your gameday with? Look no further than the Forum Credit Union Fan Forum. Add your thoughts to the gameday thread or join in on the* live chat *that opens at kick-off.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

