Colts Sign Linebacker Brandon King

King was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the New England Patriots from 2015-2021. 

Apr 13, 2022 at 05:18 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
king_1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Brandon King.

King, 6-2, 220 pounds, played in 73 career games in seven seasons (2015-21) with the New England Patriots and compiled one solo tackle, one forced fumble and 51 special teams stops. He saw action in 12 postseason contests, including Super Bowls LIII, LII and LI, and registered eight special teams tackles. King was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2015.

In 2021, King appeared in 16 games and finished with 10 special teams tackles. He also saw action in one postseason contest and tallied one special teams stop.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign Safety Armani Watts

Watts appeared in 53 regular season games and nine postseason games for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-2021.

news

Colts Acquire Quarterback Matt Ryan In Trade With Atlanta Falcons

Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, is eighth all-time in passing yards and ninth all-time in passing touchdowns.

news

Colts Sign CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson has played in Gus Bradley's defense in all four seasons of his career.

news

Colts Acquire DE Yannick Ngakoue From Las Vegas Raiders In Exchange For CB Rock Ya-Sin

The 26-year-old Ngakoue had 10 sacks playing in Gus Bradley's defense with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

news

Colts Sign T Matt Pryor To Contract Extension

Pryor, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, played in 17 games with five starts for the Colts in 2021.

news

Colts Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To Contract Extension

Lewis, a 2018 second-round pick of the Colts, had 2 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits in eight games last season.

news

Colts Sign LB Zaire Franklin To Contract Extension

Franklin was named a team captain in 2020 and 2021 and played the second-most special teams snaps on the Colts last season.

news

Colts Sign TE Mo Alie-Cox To Contract Extension

Alie-Cox caught a career high four touchdowns in 2021.

news

Colts Sign CB Tony Brown

Brown appeared in 33 games for the Packers and Bengals since debuting in the NFL in 2018.

news

Colts Sign DT R.J. McIntosh, K Jake Verity to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign TE Nikola Kalinic To Reserve/Future Contract

Kalinic appeared in 30 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during his time in the Canadian Football League.

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising