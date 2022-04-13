Colts Sign Linebacker Brandon King

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Brandon King.
King, 6-2, 220 pounds, played in 73 career games in seven seasons (2015-21) with the New England Patriots and compiled one solo tackle, one forced fumble and 51 special teams stops. He saw action in 12 postseason contests, including Super Bowls LIII, LII and LI, and registered eight special teams tackles. King was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2015.
In 2021, King appeared in 16 games and finished with 10 special teams tackles. He also saw action in one postseason contest and tallied one special teams stop.