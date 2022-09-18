Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

There was plenty of personal accountability taken publicly by Reich and his players after the game, and certainly more of it taken privately by the Colts. And the Colts felt like taking that accountability is step one toward making sure a result like this doesn't happen again.

"I gotta play better, there's no doubt about that," Ryan said. "As a group we all have to play better too. It's disappointing when you put in the work during the week and you come out and you don't play the way that you're capable of playing.

"Credit to Jacksonville, I thought they did a good job, played well. But we have to set a certain standard for ourselves. Every week, we've gotta show up and be ready to go. The first two weeks, we haven't done that. It's a long season and we've got to get back to work but today wasn't good enough."

Reich's message to his team, while acknowledging the reality facing the 0-1-1 Colts, was not one of despair or panic, though.

"It doesn't make anybody feel any better but I've been around long enough to know that as pathetic as that was today, where that is and where we need to be, the distance is not that far," Reich said. "It's not that far because we got the guys, the players, the coaches to do it. I know that does't play in the outside world and I'm find with that. We'll take our medicine, I'll take my medicine and we'll just keep doing what we do."

And that's a message that hit home with players – guys who have the confidence in themselves, their teammates and coaches to correct their mistakes on Sunday.

"I just know our team – in my short time being here, I know the fight we have," cornerback Brandon Facyson said. "We got a real close group. This is going to do nothing but bring us closer together. We just gotta figure out a way to just get over the hump. We got full confidence in all of us.

"Everyone get over it, it's not the end of the world, we just gotta go in and make our corrections and continue to be locked in. It just wasn't our day today but we're going to have our days and I don't think we need to panic at all. It just wasn't our day today. But I have full confidence in this group. I've lost zero confidence in anybody. I know the kind of group we have and the kind of people we have. And that's me saying that from just my short time here. I know what we have. We're gonna be fine."

And while emphasizing the sense of urgency needed to fix the issues that led to their Week 2 loss, Reich and his players also made sure to note where the Colts are in the NFL calendar.