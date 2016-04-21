Fourth Annual Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala Supports Cancer Research

Intro: On Thursday night, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center put all its efforts into supporting cancer research at the fourth annual Chuckstrong Gala.

Apr 21, 2016 at 03:30 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

ChuckstrongEvent.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – In a week the Colts returned to work, Chuck Pagano put on his other hat Thursday night.

This one bears the look of a man who has inspired many and helped raise more than two million dollars for cancer research.

On Thursday night, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center was transformed into a place with all its efforts going towards the ultimate fight.

The Indianapolis Colts and Pagano hosted the fourth annual Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala to raise awareness and funds for cancer research at the IU Simon Cancer Center.

"I've got two jobs," a smiling Pagano said on Thursday night. "Everybody knows what my No. 1 job is but this is a priority.

"I'm blessed to have a platform and we are going to use the platform like we should use it. We are going to give back."

What was raised Thursday night will be used to "support cancer research projects that translate laboratory discoveries into improved treatment options for patients."

Since its launch in 2012, the Chuckstrong campaign has net raised more than $3.7 million for cancer research.

"Obviously it's a great cause and near and dear to my heart," Pagano said on Thursday. "We've got great passion for it.

"Hats off to Jim Irsay and his family, (Colts Chief Operating Officer) Pete Ward, all the doctors, all the researchers, all the caregivers, the support staff, that put this together and made this possible. A lot of hard work and a lot of effort went into this deal and all for a great cause."

2016 Chuckstrong Gala

Fun candid images from the 2016 Chuckstrong Gala.

No Title
1 / 131
No Title
2 / 131
No Title
3 / 131
No Title
4 / 131
No Title
5 / 131
No Title
6 / 131
No Title
7 / 131
No Title
8 / 131
No Title
9 / 131
No Title
10 / 131
No Title
11 / 131
No Title
12 / 131
No Title
13 / 131
No Title
14 / 131
No Title
15 / 131
No Title
16 / 131
No Title
17 / 131
No Title
18 / 131
No Title
19 / 131
No Title
20 / 131
No Title
21 / 131
No Title
22 / 131
No Title
23 / 131
No Title
24 / 131
No Title
25 / 131
No Title
26 / 131
No Title
27 / 131
No Title
28 / 131
No Title
29 / 131
No Title
30 / 131
No Title
31 / 131
No Title
32 / 131
No Title
33 / 131
No Title
34 / 131
No Title
35 / 131
No Title
36 / 131
No Title
37 / 131
No Title
38 / 131
No Title
39 / 131
No Title
40 / 131
No Title
41 / 131
No Title
42 / 131
No Title
43 / 131
No Title
44 / 131
No Title
45 / 131
No Title
46 / 131
No Title
47 / 131
No Title
48 / 131
No Title
49 / 131
No Title
50 / 131
No Title
51 / 131
No Title
52 / 131
No Title
53 / 131
No Title
54 / 131
No Title
55 / 131
No Title
56 / 131
No Title
57 / 131
No Title
58 / 131
No Title
59 / 131
No Title
60 / 131
No Title
61 / 131
No Title
62 / 131
No Title
63 / 131
No Title
64 / 131
No Title
65 / 131
No Title
66 / 131
No Title
67 / 131
No Title
68 / 131
No Title
69 / 131
No Title
70 / 131
No Title
71 / 131
No Title
72 / 131
No Title
73 / 131
No Title
74 / 131
No Title
75 / 131
No Title
76 / 131
No Title
77 / 131
No Title
78 / 131
No Title
79 / 131
No Title
80 / 131
No Title
81 / 131
No Title
82 / 131
No Title
83 / 131
No Title
84 / 131
No Title
85 / 131
No Title
86 / 131
No Title
87 / 131
No Title
88 / 131
No Title
89 / 131
No Title
90 / 131
No Title
91 / 131
No Title
92 / 131
No Title
93 / 131
No Title
94 / 131
No Title
95 / 131
No Title
96 / 131
No Title
97 / 131
No Title
98 / 131
No Title
99 / 131
No Title
100 / 131
No Title
101 / 131
No Title
102 / 131
No Title
103 / 131
No Title
104 / 131
No Title
105 / 131
No Title
106 / 131
No Title
107 / 131
No Title
108 / 131
No Title
109 / 131
No Title
110 / 131
No Title
111 / 131
No Title
112 / 131
No Title
113 / 131
No Title
114 / 131
No Title
115 / 131
No Title
116 / 131
No Title
117 / 131
No Title
118 / 131
No Title
119 / 131
No Title
120 / 131
No Title
121 / 131
No Title
122 / 131
No Title
123 / 131
No Title
124 / 131
No Title
125 / 131
No Title
126 / 131
No Title
127 / 131
No Title
128 / 131
No Title
129 / 131
No Title
130 / 131
No Title
131 / 131
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The support from Pagano has always been evident inside the Colts' locker room.

Despite an up-and-down 8-8 campaign last season, players stood by their head coach.

Thursday night was another example, with droves of Colts' players in attendance.

From Andrew Luck throwing passes to attendees, to various Colts playing corn hole with guests, you saw what Pagano meant to his players.

"You see how much people support him and back him," Robert Mathis said on Thursday night.

"It's grown every year and it's kind of exploded. It's a big deal."

The theme of this year's gala was something Mathis heard in a November locker room victory speech, back in 2012.

Live in vision and not in circumstance.

Those words, spoken by a battling Pagano, were again on display Thursday night.

"So many people supported me and helped me through my journey. You can't do it alone," Pagano said. "It's about hope. It's about faith. It's about a vision knowing that you have what it takes to get through it and that you're not doing it alone.

"Our vision is to find a way right here, in Indy, to stamp out cancer. That's what we're here for."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: The Quarterback Robert Mathis Enjoyed Sacking The Most And Other Stories From His Career

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Robert Mathis joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts Release 2022 Family Four Pack

Fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for $80 to preseason matchup vs Detroit

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Chris Hinton's Career

Colts Ring of Honor offensive lineman Chris Hinton joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks on this week's installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to discuss memories from his playing career – which was defined by much more than him being the guy the Colts acquired in return for John Elway.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Dwight Freeney's Career, Including How And1 Mixtapes Influenced His Legendary Spin Move

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Dwight Freeney joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2 ESPY Awards

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021.

news

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Siragusa, who played for the Colts from 1990-1996, was 55.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Antoine Bethea's Career

Longtime Colts safety Antoine Bethea joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks for the latest installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to reflect on his career and update fans on what he's up to now.

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts Safety Khari Willis Announces Retirement

Willis, a 2019 fourth-round pick, totaled 219 tackles over 39 games (33 starts) in three years with the Colts.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Defense In Offseason Program: Gus Bradley Sorts Out Scheme; Stephon Gilmore Sees Upside For New Team In 2022

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' defense from mid-April through early June.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Offense In Offseason Program: What Matt Ryan, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce Accomplished Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' offense from mid-April through early June.

news

Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

The Colts announced the changes on Friday.

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising