Five Things Learned: Colts-Texans (Week 14)

• CLAMPS, ACTIVATED: Unfortunately for the Colts, the shutout loss last week to the Jaguars overshadowed what was a dominant performance for their defense, which made plenty of plays up front and in the secondary, and certainly played its part by only allowing two measly field goals. The key for this Indy defense all season, however, has been: can you do it on a week-to-week basis? That's an even tougher task considering how explosive the Texans' offense had been during its nine-game winning streak — particularly on the ground. But the Colts answered the call once again in this area on Sunday. With its offense getting off to a slow start, Indy's defense answered the call, forcing three-and-outs on four of Houston's first seven drives, and two other drives during that span featured just one first down before the Texans were forced to punt. That gave the Colts' offense time to get things figured out and start putting points up on the board. And after allowing 37 points and 466 yards of offense back in their Week 4 overtime loss to Houston, a prideful Indianapolis defense gave up just 21 points and 315 yards Sunday, and truly led the way for a second straight week. Among the highlights: the Texans came into the game third in the NFL in rushing, averaging 140 yards per game on the ground; the Colts held them to just 89 yards on Sunday. Also, defensive tackle/end Denico Autry continues his tear, as he logged another two sacks against the Texans. That gives Autry five sacks in two games, and he now has 8.0 on the season — all against AFC South opponents (four against the Texans, three against the Jaguars and one against the Titans).