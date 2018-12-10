Colts' Victory Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive Heading Into Week 15

At 7-6, the Indianapolis Colts remain very much alive in the AFC playoff picture after their 24-21 victory over the AFC South-leading Houston Texans on Sunday.

Dec 09, 2018 at 08:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2018_1209_HOUjpg_3321

HOUSTON — We're approaching mid-December, and the Indianapolis Colts are right where they want to be: in the hunt for a spot in the postseason.

The Colts on Sunday went into Houston and promptly took care of the AFC South Division-leading Texans, 24-21, at NRG Stadium, a win that not only snapped Houston's nine-game win streak, but also put Indy, at 7-6, back into a tie for the sixth and final seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 27-24, in overtime on Sunday, the Colts entered the late-afternoon games on Sunday tied for that sixth spot with the Ravens, the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans.

After falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday and snapping their own five-game win streak, the Colts desperately needed a victory against a talented Texans squad today to stay relevant in the playoff race.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index projections, Indianapolis entered Sunday with just a 13-percent chance at making the playoffs, but that number jumped to 32 percent with the Colts' victory in Houston coupled with the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs.

If the Colts can keep winning — their remaining games are at home against the Dallas Cowboys, at home against the New York Giants, and on the road against the Titans — then those chances, obviously, will keep creeping up.

The team will need some more help at this current pace, however, as the Ravens currently own the tiebreaker over the other 7-6 teams and would be awarded the No. 6 seed in the playoffs if the season ended today. Check out all the NFL postseason tiebreaker scenarios by clicking here.

The Colts also are still mathematically still alive when it comes to the AFC South race. The Colts and the Titans are now two games behind the division-leading Texans with three games left to go.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has been steadfast in his "week-by-week" approach with his team — after all, there's no point in focusing too far ahead if you don't take care of the business right in front of you — but he was ecstatic when talking to his team after Sunday's game.

"You guys did it, man," Reich said. "I'm so proud of you guys, the way you came out here and played, off of what we just went through. The way to come out, to keep the pressure on for four quarters — great complimentary football, the whole time, men You guys deserve a lot of credit.

"Here's what I loved the best about it," Reich continued. "We knew we were coming on the road against the hottest team in football, and I know everybody in this locker room, we expected to win this game. Because we know that's the kind of team that we have. That's what we built, that's where we're going and we're just gettin' started, alright? We're just gettin' started. So let's think about this one, right, just for a second. We know we just started our last quarter — we got No. 1, right? We knocked No. 1 down. We've got to go back to work. We've gotta get 1-0 this week, go back to work, believe in each other, believe in what we're doin' and keep this thing rollin'."

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

'That's Basically The Story:' Colts Hope To Clean Up Red Zone Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts converted just 1-of-4 red zone trips to touchdowns in Sunday's three-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams; Indy also scored zero points on two separate goal-to-go opportunities. The Colts hope to turn it around offensively and take advantage in those situations, starting next Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
news

By The Numbers: Rams 27, Colts 24 (2021 Week 2)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Hall Of Fame Ring Ceremony A 'Full-Circle' Moment For Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning

In August, all-time Indianapolis Colts greats Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning received their gold jackets and were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday, at halftime of the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, James and Manning received their Hall of Fame rings.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

As the Colts head into their second game of the season against a high-powered NFC West opponent, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 2?
news

Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes Ruled Out Vs. Los Angeles Rams; Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye Questionable

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 2 on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the second game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

COMING IN NOVEMBER - Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

HBO Sports, NFL Films and the Indianapolis Colts are teaming up for the first-ever in-season presentation of HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. The multi-episode primetime edition of the 18-time Emmy-Award-winning series premieres November 17.
news

Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Rams

Additional inventory for the Week 2 game between Indianapolis and Los Angeles is now available.
news

Colts Seeking More Explosive Plays After Week 1 Loss To Seahawks

The Colts didn't generate many explosive plays against the Seahawks for a few reasons. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising