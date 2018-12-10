Colts' Victory Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive Heading Into Week 15

Colts head coach Frank Reich has been steadfast in his "week-by-week" approach with his team — after all, there's no point in focusing too far ahead if you don't take care of the business right in front of you — but he was ecstatic when talking to his team after Sunday's game.

"You guys did it, man," Reich said. "I'm so proud of you guys, the way you came out here and played, off of what we just went through. The way to come out, to keep the pressure on for four quarters — great complimentary football, the whole time, men You guys deserve a lot of credit.

"Here's what I loved the best about it," Reich continued. "We knew we were coming on the road against the hottest team in football, and I know everybody in this locker room, we expected to win this game. Because we know that's the kind of team that we have. That's what we built, that's where we're going and we're just gettin' started, alright? We're just gettin' started. So let's think about this one, right, just for a second. We know we just started our last quarter — we got No. 1, right? We knocked No. 1 down. We've got to go back to work. We've gotta get 1-0 this week, go back to work, believe in each other, believe in what we're doin' and keep this thing rollin'."