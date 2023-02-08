How 2 Colts Standouts Are Promoting Financial Literacy Through Foundations, Discussions, Education

Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and his wife, Erika, established the Change Our Future Foundation to make a positive impact on and leave a lasting legacy with youth and families through education, advocacy and awareness – and one of the areas the McLeods are focusing on is financial literacy.

Change Our Future's Next Man Up mentorship program will include a workshop on financial literacy with the goal, McLeod said, of providing information and strategies to youth "so that you're able to have that financial stability, but more importantly create that generational wealth that we're all seeking."

The McLeods' foundation does plenty of work in Black communities, and he feels the workshops – including on financial literacy – can have a significant impact on Black youth.

"I think a lot of struggles that you see, it's access and lack of knowledge," McLeod said. "Those are the things we're trying to ingrain in my program but also Zaire's as well, just making sure the next generation, they understand what it takes and what's important, and how to save your money, how to manage it and how to make your money grow and work for you."

One lesson Franklin hoped to pass on is, when it comes to money management, to find advisors who work with you and don't want to handle things out of sight and mind.

"As you go along, try to find people that are trying to empower you," Franklin said. "Don't just hire somebody or work with somebody that's like, oh, I got it, I'll take care of you. Be with something that's willing to teach you. That way, not only are you able to learn what's going on at your own situation, they're also empowering you so you'll be able to do those things yourself."

For both Franklin and McLeod, using their experience and education to teach financial literacy lessons to the next generation is something that's incredibly rewarding.