Colts fall to Falcons in final road game of 2023 regular season

Atlanta put up 20 unanswered points in between those two Colts scores, with the Falcons averaging 7.6 yards per play in that stretch and scoring touchdowns of 24 yards (a Taylor Heinicke pass to tight end Kyle Pitts) and 31 yards (a Tyler Allgeier rush). An offsides penalty on cornerback Ameer Speed negated a Younghoe Koo field goal that doinked off the right upright. The Falcons turned it into a first down and ultimately Koo connected on a 23-yard field goal a few plays later.

While putting up those 20 unanswered points, Heinicke completed passes of 10 or more yards to eight different players, while four different players had a rush of 10 or more yards.

The Falcons, though, responded to the Colts' three points with a field goal of their own. A third-and-14 catch-and-run by tight end Jonnu Smith sparked the drive, which ended with Koo connecting on a 41-yard field goal to put the Falcons up by 13 early in the fourth quarter.

The Colts' ensuing drive ended with Minshew throwing incomplete on fourth and four, and the Falcons were able to whittle the game away for the rest of the fourth quarter.