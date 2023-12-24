Game Recap

Presented by

Colts fall to Falcons in final road game of 2023 regular season

The Colts fell to 8-7 on the 2023 season with two games left to play. 

Dec 24, 2023 at 03:58 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

29to10

ATLANTA – The Colts were unable to further solidify their place in the AFC playoff picture in losing, 29-10, to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts took an early lead when running back Jonathan Taylor punched in a one-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play, 75-yard game-opening drive. The offense struggled to re-gain its footing after that drive, though, and didn't score again until the 4:23 mark in the third quarter, when kicker Matt Gay connected on a 33-yard field goal.

Atlanta put up 20 unanswered points in between those two Colts scores, with the Falcons averaging 7.6 yards per play in that stretch and scoring touchdowns of 24 yards (a Taylor Heinicke pass to tight end Kyle Pitts) and 31 yards (a Tyler Allgeier rush). An offsides penalty on cornerback Ameer Speed negated a Younghoe Koo field goal that doinked off the right upright. The Falcons turned it into a first down and ultimately Koo connected on a 23-yard field goal a few plays later.

While putting up those 20 unanswered points, Heinicke completed passes of 10 or more yards to eight different players, while four different players had a rush of 10 or more yards.

The Falcons, though, responded to the Colts' three points with a field goal of their own. A third-and-14 catch-and-run by tight end Jonnu Smith sparked the drive, which ended with Koo connecting on a 41-yard field goal to put the Falcons up by 13 early in the fourth quarter.

The Colts' ensuing drive ended with Minshew throwing incomplete on fourth and four, and the Falcons were able to whittle the game away for the rest of the fourth quarter.

The Colts on Saturday did get an important result to break their way in the AFC wild card race with the Cincinnati Bengals falling to 8-7 with a 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts still hold a tiebreaker over the rest of the AFC's 8-7 teams thanks to their 6-4 conference record, which remained unchanged on Sunday. However, if the Colts and Bengals finish with the same record – and no other wild card teams have that same record – the Bengals would be seeded higher than the Colts based on Week 14's Colts loss in Cincinnati.

Game Photos: Colts at Falcons, Week 16

View in-game highlights from the Colts matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Christmas Eve.

2023 In-game Gallery-122423-ATL
1 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0001
2 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0002
3 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0003
4 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0004
5 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0005
6 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0006
7 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0007
8 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0008
9 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0009
10 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0010
11 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0011
12 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0012
13 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0013
14 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0014
15 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0015
16 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0016
17 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0017
18 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0018
19 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0019
20 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0020
21 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0021
22 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0022
23 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0023
24 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0024
25 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0025
26 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0026
27 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0027
28 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0028
29 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0029
30 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0030
31 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0031
32 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0032
33 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0033
34 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0034
35 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0035
36 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0036
37 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0037
38 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0038
39 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0039
40 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0040
41 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0041
42 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0042
43 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0043
44 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0044
45 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0045
46 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0046
47 / 48
2023_1224_ATL_ingame_0047
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

After forcing three turnovers, Colts beat Pittsburgh Steelers for first time since 2008

After the Steelers got out to a 13-0 lead 16 minutes into the game, the Colts outscored them 30-0 for the rest of the game.
news

Colts' win streak ends with Week 14 loss to Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts dropped to 7-6, while the Bengals improved to 7-6 in an increasingly muddled AFC playoff race. 
news

Colts boost playoff odds with chaotic overtime win over Titans in Week 13

Gardner Minshew's 55-yard pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce set up a four-yard walk-off touchdown to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in overtime. 
news

Jonathan Taylor scores two touchdowns in home win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taylor's multi-touchdown game was his first since December of 2021.
news

Colts outlast Patriots in Germany, reach .500 at bye week 

Dayo Odeyingbo recorded a career high three sacks, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for a touchdown to push the Colts past the Patriots on Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium. 
news

Kenny Moore II's pair of pick-sixes push Colts past Panthers

The Colts snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-5 with a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. 
news

Colts lose their third straight game following failed comeback attempt against New Orleans Saints

The Saints outscored the Colts 17-7 in the second half. The Colts' touchdown came on a 33-yard touchdown reception by tight end Drew Ogletree.
news

Despite setting a new season-high in points scored, the Colts fall to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7

The Colts 38 points are the most they have scored since Week 11 of the 2021 season.
news

Gardner Minshew, Colts fall to Jaguars in Week 6

The loss dropped the Colts to 3-3 a third of the way through the 2023 season. 
news

Colts end seven-game home losing streak with 23-16 win over Tennessee Titans

The Titans had beaten the Colts in their previous five games.
news

Colts are unable to complete comeback bid and fall to Rams in overtime

The Colts are now 2-2 after their 29-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising