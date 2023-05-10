Every stadium in which the Colts have played in franchise history

The Colts will play in two stadiums for the first time during the 2023 season: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and at Deutsche Bank Stadium (also known as The Waldstadion) in Frankfurt, Germany.
With Wednesday's announcement that the Colts will face the New England Patriots in Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Stadium – home to German Bundesliga soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt – and with the team's first trip to Atlanta's new stadium coming this fall as well, here's a look at every stadium in which the Colts have played a regular season or playoff game in franchise history:
- Memorial Stadium (Baltimore): 218 games
- RCA/Hoosier Dome (Indianapolis): 199 games
- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis): 126 games
- Highmark Stadium (Buffalo): 35 games
- Giants Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.): 24 games
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.): 22 games
- Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles): 22 games
- NRG Stadium (Houston): 22 games
- TIAA Bank Stadium (Jacksonville): 21 games
- Nissan Stadium (Nashville): 21 games
- Foxboro Stadium (Foxboro, Mass.): 20 games
- Orange Bowl (Miami): 20 games
- Kezar Stadium (San Francisco): 17 games
- Tiger Stadium (Detroit): 16 games
- Wrigley Field (Chicago): 16 games
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City): 15 games
- Shea Stadium (Queens, New York): 15 games
- Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego): 13 games
- Municipal Stadium (Cleveland): 12 games
- Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Mass.): 12 games
- Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisc.): 11 games
- Three Rivers Stadium (Pittsburgh): 11 games
- M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore): 10 games
- Milwaukee County Stadium (Milwaukee): 10 games
- Metropolitan Stadium (Bloomington, Minn.): 9 games
- Riverfront Stadium (Cincinnati): 9 games
- INVESCO Field (Denver): 8 games
- Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia): 7 games
- Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland): 6 games
- Heinz Field (Pittsburgh): 6 games
- Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans): 6 games
- Oakland Coliseum (Oakland): 6 games
- Soldier Field (Chicago): 6 games
- The Astrodome (Houston): 5 games
- Candlestick Park (San Francisco): 5 games
- Fulton County Stadium (Atlanta): 5 games
- The Kingdome (Seattle): 5 games
- MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.): 5 games
- Mile High Stadium (Denver): 5 games
- Texas Stadium (Irving, Texas): 5 games
- Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome (Minneapolis): 4 games
- Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati): 4 games
- Tampa Stadium (Tampa): 4 games
- Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York): 4 games
- Ford Field (Detroit): 3 games
- Georgia Dome (Atlanta): 3 games
- Raymond James Stadium (Tampa): 3 games
- State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz): 3 games
- War Memorial Stadium (Buffalo): 3 games
- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas): 2 games
- AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas): 2 games
- Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte): 2 games
- Busch Stadium (St. Louis): 2 games
- CenturyLink Field (Seattle): 2 games
- Cotton Bowl (Dallas): 2 games
- Edward Jones Dome (St. Louis): 2 games
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia): 2 games
- Silverdome (Pontiac, Mich.): 2 games
- U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis): 2 games
- Anaheim Stadium (Anaheim, Calif.): 1 game
- Clemson Memorial Stadium (Clemson, S.C.): 1 game
- Connie Mack Stadium (Philadelphia): 1 game
- Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.): 1 game
- Franklin Field (Philadelphia): 1 game
- Grant Field (Atlanta): 1 game
- Green Bay City Field (Green Bay, Wisc.): 1 game
- Harvard Stadium (Allston, Mass.): 1 game
- Husky Stadium (Seattle): 1 game
- Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.): 1 game
- Pitt Stadium (Pittsburgh): 1 game
- Polo Grounds (Bronx, New York): 1 game
- Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.): 1 game
- Tulane Stadium (New Orleans): 1 game
- Wembley Stadium (London): 1 game
- New in 2023: Mercedez-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
- New in 2023: Deutsche Bank Stadium (Frankfurt)