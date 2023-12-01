Roster Moves

Colts sign WR Ethan Fernea to practice squad, place WR K.J. Hamler on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 

Dec 01, 2023 at 09:15 AM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to the practice squad and placed wide receiver KJ Hamler on the Practice Squad Injured list.
 
Fernea, 6-0, 195 pounds, re-joins the Colts after participating in the team's 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was placed on the Injured Reserve list on August 5, 2023. As a rookie in 2022, Fernea spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He saw action in one game. Fernea was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he appeared in 50 games (three starts) at UCLA (2016-21) and caught eight passes for 155 yards (19.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. Fernea registered 10 carries for 83 yards (8.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He also tallied 12 tackles (nine solo). His last name is pronounced FIR-knee-uh.
 
Hamler, 5-9, 178 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 30, 2023. He has played in 23 career games (six starts) in his time with the Colts (2023) and Denver Broncos (2020-22) and has compiled 42 receptions for 620 yards (14.8 avg.) and three touchdowns. Hamler has also registered 11 carries for 63 yards (5.7 avg.), three punt returns for six yards (2.0 avg.) and two kickoff returns for 42 yards (21.0 avg.). He was originally selected by the Broncos in the second round (46th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

