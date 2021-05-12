Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher

In answering a question about why the Colts didn't use a first or second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on a left tackle, Chris Ballard offered this answer:

"You just can't force it," Ballard said. "We've got time. We've still got four more draft picks here in the (third) day and then we've got until September."

The Colts didn't use any of their Day 3 picks on a true left tackle (versatile lineman Will Fries was picked in the seventh round). But as it turned out, Ballard didn't need until September to add a left tackle. He just needed about a week and a half after the NFL Draft.