Colts Productions Wins Four Emmy® Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Lower Great Lakes Chapter awarded Colts Productions four 2020 Emmy® awards during its virtual awards ceremony on this past weekend.
Entering the weekend, Colts Productions was nominated for a total of seven Emmys® for its video and digital programming taking fans and viewers behind the scenes of the Colts organization. Winning submissions included:
Sports – Special: With the Next Pick
Societal Concerns: Black Lives Matter
Promotion – Sports Promotion: For the Shoe campaign
Branded Content – Long Form (longer than 10 Minutes): Colts Life: Bobby Okereke
Colts Productions is the team's creative video department within the Colts Content team, which includes social media, website and app, photography, radio production and graphic design initiatives. The team uses its unprecedented access to players, coaches, scouts and other personnel to provide a host of entertaining and informative content for fans throughout the year.
Since launching in 2019, its projects have included:
With the Next Pick, a documentary style series giving fans an inside look at the Colts football operations department, from Chris Ballard and Frank Reich to the scouting operation as they prepare for the NFL Draft.
Colts Life, which follows current Colts in their hometowns as they visit family, attend community events and reconnect with fans, friends and loved ones.
Colts Declassified, a look back at never-before-seen documents and footage that are now able to be revealed with the passage of time.
Colts Forever, which checks in with retired Colts greats and their lives and careers after football.