Colts Waive Elijah Nkansah, Austin Rehkow, Casey Tucker

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today waived tackle Elijah Nkansah, punter Austin Rehkow and tackle Casey Tucker.
Nkansah, 6-5, 315 pounds, was signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 12, 2021. He previously spent time with the Houston Texans (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Tennessee Titans (2018). In 2020, Nkansah spent the entire season on the Texans' practice squad.
Rehkow, 6-3, 213 pounds, spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad last season after originally signing with the team on December 23, 2020. He previously spent time with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL (2020) and the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football (2019). Rehkow also spent time with the New York Giants (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2017) but did not see game action. He originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017.
Tucker, 6-6, 315 pounds, was signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 11, 2021. He previously spent time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles (2020) and Detroit Lions (2019). Tucker was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 22, 2019.