Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively. 

Nov 22, 2022 at 01:58 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Dwight Freeney

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced 28 modern era semifinalists for its Class of 2023, with three Colts greats advancing to the next stage of consideration for a gold jacket: Defensive ends Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis and wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

Wayne has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist in each of his first three years on the ballot (2020-2022), and has advanced to being a finalist in each of those three years. The current Colts wide receivers coach compiled Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Colts from 2001-2014 with 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns; he's also among the most productive wide receivers in playoff history with 93 receptions (second all-time) and 1,243 yards (fourth). He played at a Hall of Fame-worthy level for over a decade, and it should be a matter of when – not if – Wayne takes his rightful place in Canton.

Freeney earned his spot as a semifinalist in his first year on the ballot with his 125 1/2 career sacks, which ranks 26th in NFL history. He was a three-time first-team AP All-Pro (2004, 2005, 2009) and seven-time Pro Bowler (2003-2005, 2008-2011) whose patented spin move terrorized opposing offenses for a decade and a half. Freeney had 10 or more sacks in seven seasons and four or more forced fumbles in eight seasons, and was included on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's first-team All-2000s team.

Mathis, a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility in the class of 2022, should earn strong consideration again for his title as the NFL's strip-sack king. He's the NFL's all-time leader in forced fumbles (52) and strip-sacks (47), and amassed a Colts record 123 sacks over a 14-year career spent entirely in Indianapolis. Mathis was a five-time Pro Bowler (2008-2010, 2012-2013) and earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2013, when he led the NFL with 19 1/2 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

Wide receiver Andre Johnson, who played for the Colts in 2015, was also named a semifinalist on Wednesday.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce 15 modern era Class of 2023 finalists in early January. From there, the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will meet early in 2023 to determine who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2023.

Related Content

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

news

'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.

news

How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'

The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Why Matt Ryan Started At Quarterback For Colts In Week 10 Win Over Raiders

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

news

With Change All Around, Colts' Defense Delivers As Usual Against Raiders

In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.

