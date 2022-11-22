Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Wayne has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist in each of his first three years on the ballot (2020-2022), and has advanced to being a finalist in each of those three years. The current Colts wide receivers coach compiled Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Colts from 2001-2014 with 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns; he's also among the most productive wide receivers in playoff history with 93 receptions (second all-time) and 1,243 yards (fourth). He played at a Hall of Fame-worthy level for over a decade, and it should be a matter of when – not if – Wayne takes his rightful place in Canton.

Freeney earned his spot as a semifinalist in his first year on the ballot with his 125 1/2 career sacks, which ranks 26th in NFL history. He was a three-time first-team AP All-Pro (2004, 2005, 2009) and seven-time Pro Bowler (2003-2005, 2008-2011) whose patented spin move terrorized opposing offenses for a decade and a half. Freeney had 10 or more sacks in seven seasons and four or more forced fumbles in eight seasons, and was included on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's first-team All-2000s team.

Mathis, a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility in the class of 2022, should earn strong consideration again for his title as the NFL's strip-sack king. He's the NFL's all-time leader in forced fumbles (52) and strip-sacks (47), and amassed a Colts record 123 sacks over a 14-year career spent entirely in Indianapolis. Mathis was a five-time Pro Bowler (2008-2010, 2012-2013) and earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2013, when he led the NFL with 19 1/2 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

Wide receiver Andre Johnson, who played for the Colts in 2015, was also named a semifinalist on Wednesday.