Colts greats Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney and Wayne are both finalists for the second consecutive year; this is Wayne's fifth time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. 

Dec 27, 2023 at 08:43 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

For the second straight year, two Colts greats are up for enshrinement in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced 15 Modern Era finalists for its Class of 2024, with former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney and wide receiver Reggie Wayne to be considered in that select group. 

It's Freeney's second time as a finalist, while Wayne will hope to be tapped for a gold jacket in his fifth time as a finalist. Both Freeney and Wayne have been selected as finalists every year they've been eligible. 

The 49-person Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will meet in the coming weeks to determine the 2024 Modern Era inductees, with the process whittling the group of 15 finalists down to 10 and then five. Once those final five finalists are chosen, the selection committee will vote yes or no on each player, with 80 percent of the vote needed to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Modern Era Class of 2024 will be unveiled during the NFL Honors award show at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 8.

Freeney and Wayne will look to join five other Hall of Famers from their era of Colts football: General manager Bill Polian (inducted 2015), head coach Tony Dungy (inducted 2016), wide receiver Marvin Harrison (inducted 2016), running back Edgerrin James (inducted 2020) and quarterback Peyton Manning (inducted 2021).

Longtime Colts defensive end Robert Mathis, who was among this year's semifinalists, was not selected as a finalist.

Freeney, who starred for the Colts from 2002-2012, finished his career with 125 1/2 sacks (26th all-time) and was a three-time first-team AP All-Pro (2004, 2005, 2009) and seven-time Pro Bowler (2003-2005, 2008-2011). Using his signature spin move, Freeney was a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks.

He had double-digit sacks in seven seasons and forced four or more fumbles in eight seasons; he led the NFL with nine forced fumbles and 20 tackles for a loss as a rookie and led the NFL with 16 sacks in 2004. And Freeney's 11 postseason sacks are tied for ninth all-time.

Freeney, too, was named to prestigious NFL All-Decade team for the 2000s. He finished his career with the San Diego Chargers (2013-2014), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016), Detroit Lions (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2017). 

Wayne, over his 14-year career, was among the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history. His 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards both rank 10th all-time; he's one of only 10 players to have at least 1,000 receptions and 14,000 receiving yards in a career.

But for as productive as Wayne was in the regular season, he was dominant in the postseason. Wayne is one of five players in NFL history with over 1,200 receiving yards and at least nine touchdowns in the playoffs, and his 93 postseason receptions rank fifth all-time while his 1,254 yards are seventh. 

In a wild card game against the Denver Broncos in the 2004 NFL Playoffs, Wayne racked up 221 receiving yards, fourth-most for a single game in postseason history. And Wayne's 53-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XLI sparked the Colts' 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears, which brought a Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis.

Wayne was previously chosen as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in 2020-2023. He played his entire career with the Colts and is in his second season as the team's wide receivers coach.

Related Content

news

Week 17 scoreboard watching guide: Panthers, Chiefs and who to root for to improve Colts' AFC playoff odds

Most importantly, the Colts need to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve their chances of making the playoffs. But there are several key games in Week 17 that will impact the Colts' odds of reaching the postseason – potentially as AFC South champions. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 17 but do not completely control postseason destiny

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 even with their Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but could slip out of the playoffs even if they win out. 
news

AFC South Standings hold firm following losses by Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

With the Colts' loss on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, they are 8-7 and second in the AFC South.
news

After loss to Falcons, Colts' focus turns inward as AFC playoff race gets tighter

The Colts lost, 29-10, to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed – for now. 
news

In NFL's Year of the Backup QB, Gardner Minshew II's competitiveness and next-play mindset have Colts firmly in AFC playoff race

The Colts are 6-4 with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback, and enter Week 16 as the AFC's No. 7 seed. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended by NFL for rest of 2023 season following hit on Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman exited the Colts' Week 15 win over the Steelers with a concussion following the hit. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 15

After 14 games, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with an 8-6 record. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 16 as AFC South race gets tighter

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed with their Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and moved within one game of the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. 
news

Colts' trust in D.J. Montgomery shines after Michael Pittman Jr.'s scary exit in Week 15 win over Steelers

Montgomery caught his first career touchdown in the Colts' 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising