LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Dolphins Week 4

See all the action on the field at Hard Rock Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.
Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 4 vs. Miami Dolphins
The Colts ruled Kwity Paye (hamstring), Braden Smith (foot/thumb), Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) out on Friday with injuries.
Colts Elevate Ibraheim Campbell, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place Quenton Nelson On IR
The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The team also placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Injured Reserve list.
5 Things To Watch: Colts At Dolphins, Week 4
Get inside this week's Colts-Dolphins matchup with a look at where Carson Wentz is with his ankle sprains, the offensive line and Jacoby Brissett.
Colts Rule Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin Out For Week 4 Game vs. Miami Dolphins
Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report of the week.
Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions
The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Daily Notebook: Colts Know From Experience What To Expect From Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett spent four seasons in Indianapolis before signing with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, and will start Sunday against his former team.
Colts Daily Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr. Is Emerging As A Top Playmaker For Frank Reich, Carson Wentz
Michael Pittman Jr. has 191 receiving yards over his last two games, in which he's become a go-to target for Carson Wentz.
Colts Place CB T.J. Carrie On Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley To 53-Man Roster, Sign S Jordan Lucas To Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster moves before Wednesday's practice.
Robert Mathis, Gridiron Gang Aim To Grow Scholarship Program Through Fundraiser Before Colts' Ring Of Honor Ceremony Nov. 28
Mathis and Gridiron Gang have over 200 local youth players on scholarship, and are aiming to expand to offering scholarships to at least 400 more kids from the Indianapolis area in the coming months.
It's Pronounced 'Oh-ker-uh-KAY:' Why Colts' LB Bobby Okereke Is Taking Ownership Of Cultural, Correct Pronunciation Of His Last Name
Bobby Okereke's parents went by "Oh-kuh-REE-kee" as they assimilated into American culture after emigrating to the United States from Nigeria. But the family's last name has always been pronounced differently than that.