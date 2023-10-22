Despite setting a new season-high in points scored, the Colts fall to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7

Even after the Indianapolis Colts scored a season-high 38 points, they fell to the Cleveland Browns 39-38 this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After the Browns scored a touchdown on their opening drive, the Colts responded in kind with one of their own.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew found rookie wide receiver Josh Downs near the right sideline for what looked like it would only be good for a minimal gain. Instead, Downs outran Browns defensive backs Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward for a 59-yard touchdown.
When the defense returned to the field, it was their turn to make a big play. On third-and-8, safety Julian Blackmon intercepted quarterback Deshaun Watson's pass to set the offensive up at their own 45-yard line.
Though the offense was unable to capitalize on the field position on that drive, it was not long before they found the end zone. This time, it was Minshew showcasing his mobility, scoring on a 17-yard scamper.
Minshew wasn't done using his legs after that score either.
After the Browns took a 17-14 lead following a 44-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins, the Colts had a 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a four-yard touchdown run from Minshew.
Prior to that play, it was his arm that was picking apart the defense. He completed all three of his pass attempts for 47 yards.
By the end of the game, Minshew had 15 completions on 23 passing attempts with 305 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception. He also had 29 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on three carries.
Jonathan Taylor also had a rushing touchdown of his own, his first in 329 days. On that scoring drive, Taylor had been a busy man, touching the ball eight times (seven carries and a reception) and gaining 50 of the team's 75 yards.
With his touchdown and then a 27-yard field goal by Matt Gay on their following drive, the Colts re-took the lead and made it a 31-30 game early in the fourth quarter.
Now back on defense, the Colts knew that the Browns were going to be aggressive as they looked to get back on top. So, when they were faced with a third-and-16 in Colts' territory, it was no surprise that they were going to pass. However, the secondary read the play perfectly and it resulted in an interception by safety Rodney Thomas II, his first of the season.
On the next series, they did take the lead with another field goal from Hopkins, but it did not last.
On just the second play of the Colts' next drive, Minshew found wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown. Following the made point after kick by Matt Gay, the Colts led 38-33.
However, Browns running back Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game to put them out in front 39-38. Despite the Colts attempts to drive the ball into field goal range, they were unable to, leading to the Browns' win.
Next Sunday, the Colts will be back at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they will host the New Orleans Saints.
View in-game highlights from the Colts versus Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22.