Colts' Protection Gels To Put Jaguars Struggles In Rear-View Mirror

"I think we talk about all the time about working five as one. I think we really took a step forward with that, working on their game and their pressures, working together and being there and helping each other," Dennis Kelly said. "There's a couple plays that I'd like to have back, but Q (Quenton Nelson) had my back, and vice versa. That's when the offensive line is really clicking, is when you do have that five-as-one mentality."

Sunday's game certainly was a satisfying all-around result for Dennis Kelly, who was signed by the Colts' this offseason but underwent a knee procedure early in training camp and hadn't yet been given the opportunity to showcase what he could contribute up front. On Sunday, he allowed just two pressures on 54 total pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

"It felt great," he said. "Whenever you get a chance, you want to be helpful and you want to make an impact, you want to make sure that the offense doesn't kind of sputter because they have to change the gameplan, or something like that. And that's just the approach I've taken my whole career, is that if I get an opportunity, I've got to do what I can to help the team win."

"You don't play 11 years in the league without being a pro, and he certainly is," Ryan Kelly said of Dennis Kelly. "He's been around the league a long time, played a lot of big games. He's done a great job of helping young guys develop, helping the room develop and just having that 11-year mentality to have in the O-line room is great when you got a lot of young guys."

The Colts hope to take another step forward in their redemption tour next Sunday, when they travel to take on the Tennessee Titans, who had three sacks, five quarterback hits, picked off one Ryan pass and forced three fumbles in their 24-17 road victory over the Colts back in Week 4.

"Our offensive line, I give those guys a lot of credit," Ryan said. "It's not easy to drop back and pass the ball that many times and hold up like they did. And every lineman I've ever played with wants to run the ball, wants to run the ball, you just hear it all the time, and those guys today, they just gutted up and went out there and fought, and I thought they did a great job.