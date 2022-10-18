Colts Sign WR De'Michael Harris To Practice Squad

Harris, 5-9, 185 pounds, re-joins the Colts after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. He has played in nine career games in two seasons (2020-21) with Indianapolis and has totaled 10 receptions for 79 yards and six carries for 46 yards. Harris has also appeared in one postseason contest. He originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.